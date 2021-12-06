ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Football Scores

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 5 days ago

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 29, Youngs. Ursuline...

www.recordherald.com

eastcountymagazine.org

Valhalla High School football

ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: JAMACHA TROPHY STAYS WITH COUGARS IN RAIN-DELAYED GAME. Like our sports coverage? Donate to help support ECM’s sports section! Type in “Sports” as your donation!
fox7austin.com

2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week fourteen

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season. FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK FOURTEEN. Liberty Hill's strong second half eliminates Rouse for 2nd straight year.
Record-Herald

MT’s LeBeau named Second Team, All-Ohio

Three members of the Miami Trace Panthers football team have received All-Ohio honors from Associated Press sportswriters. Senior Jayden LeBeau was named Second Team, All-Ohio. Seniors Dylan Alltop and Weston Melvin were named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio. In his nomination of Dylan Alltop, Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said: “Dylan...
Record-Herald

Freemantle scores 24 to lead Xavier over Ball State 96-50

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 24 points as Xavier routed Ball State 96-50 on Wednesday night. Freemantle made 9 of 11 shots. He added seven rebounds. Nate Johnson had 14 points for Xavier (8-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Colby Jones added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Paul Scruggs added eight rebounds.
Record-Herald

MT boys bowling starts season 2-1

On Nov. 22, the Miami Trace High School boys bowling team traveled to Hillsboro to compete against McClain to open the Frontier Athletic Conference season. The Panthers were led by Connor Collins with games of 285 and 218. Jake Manbevers bowled a 225 and Jayden Brown a 203 to take...
Record-Herald

Ironmen beat Panthers, 56-32

The Miami Trace High School boys varsity basketball team hosted the Ironmen from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 7. Jackson won the game, 56-32. The Ironmen took an 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on from there to take...
JACKSON, OH
Record-Herald

Unioto beats Lady Panthers, 63-40

The Unioto Lady Shermans visited Miami Trace High School for a non-conference game against the Lady Panthers Saturday, Dec. 4. Unioto won the game, 63-40. Offensively, it was up and down for Miami Trace, as they scored three points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, four in the third and 18 in the fourth.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Record-Herald

Tigers edge Blue Lions, 52-49

It was an early-season clash between two 2-0 teams as the Washington Blue Lions hosted the McClain Tigers in another edition of their long-standing rivalry at Washington High School on a cold night in Fayette County. A large crowd was treated to an exciting game, one in which neither team...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Payton to attend Ashland University

Miami Trace High School senior Sidney Payton arrived at a milestone moment in her life on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, when she signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Ashland University. The ceremony was witnessed by Payton’s parents and sisters, as well as many friends, teammates and at least...
ASHLAND, OH
The Daily Record

College of Wooster routs Hiram in NCAC men's basketball

The College of Wooster men’s basketball team steamrolled visiting Hiram College with a game-opening 23-0 run and never looked back in an 82-53 North Coast Athletic Conference rout Saturday night at Timken Gymnasium. Wooster (6-1, 4-0), the last remaining undefeated team in the NCAC, nailed eight of its nine shots during the game-opening...
WOOSTER, OH
Record-Herald

WHS Lady Lions win swim meet

The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School swim teams held a tri-meet with Chillicothe Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Fayette County YMCA. Washington won the girls meet with 463 points. Chillicothe was second with 414 points and Miami Trace was third with 221 points. There were a few...
Record-Herald

Two Blue Lions named Hon. Mention, All-Ohio

Two Washington Blue Lion football players have been named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio in Division IV for the 2021 season. The players recognized are senior Rishaun Burns and junior Tanner Lemaster. Rishaun Burns, a 6-2, 235-pound defensive end, was a team captain. “Rishaun is a defensive force who can do it...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Panthers power past McClain, 84-0

After winning the 16-team season-opening Cambridge Invitational on Dec. 4, the Miami Trace Panthers varsity wrestling team began defense of their Frontier Athletic Conference title with a home dual meet against the McClain Tigers Thursday, Dec. 9. Miami Trace rolled to an 84-0 victory over McClain. The Panthers won four...
Record-Herald

MT’s Jake Manbevers bowls perfect game

Some people enjoy the sport of bowling for a lifetime and never accomplish the feat executed recently by Miami Trace High School sophomore Jake Manbevers. It happened during a Frontier Athletic Conference match between the Panthers and the Chillicothe Cavaliers Thursday, Dec. 2 at LeElla Lanes. Manbevers had already bowled...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

