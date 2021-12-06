The 2021 Oregon high school football playoffs continue on Saturday (Nov. 27) with OSAA state championship games for Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A. The Class 6A state championship between Tualatin and Central Catholic is scheduled for Dec. 4 at noon. SBLive has you covered with scores, bracket updates,...
The 2021 high school football season is winding down and four MaxPreps Top 25 teams play for a state title this week. No. 18 Thompson (Alabaster) got it started first winning its third straight Alabama 7A championship after beating Central (Phenix City) 38-22 on Wednesday at Protective Stadium (Birmingham). Recent...
The 2021 Pennsylvania high school football season continues with state semifinal games this weekend. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in the Keystone State.
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season. FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK FOURTEEN. Liberty Hill's strong second half eliminates Rouse for 2nd straight year.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year for the second year in a row, while conference champion Baylor has the league's top defender and coach.
Baylor senior safety Jalen Pitre was named defensive player of the year and second-year Bears coach Dave Aranda was also...
The semifinals of the 2021 Washington high school football playoffs kick off on Saturday (Nov. 27) and SBLive has you covered with scores, game recaps, photo galleries, video highlights and much more. Get full playoff coverage on SBLive Washington. For complete statewide results, check our scoreboards below:. 4A SCOREBOARD |...
Three members of the Miami Trace Panthers football team have received All-Ohio honors from Associated Press sportswriters. Senior Jayden LeBeau was named Second Team, All-Ohio. Seniors Dylan Alltop and Weston Melvin were named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio. In his nomination of Dylan Alltop, Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said: “Dylan...
CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 24 points as Xavier routed Ball State 96-50 on Wednesday night. Freemantle made 9 of 11 shots. He added seven rebounds. Nate Johnson had 14 points for Xavier (8-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Colby Jones added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Paul Scruggs added eight rebounds.
On Nov. 22, the Miami Trace High School boys bowling team traveled to Hillsboro to compete against McClain to open the Frontier Athletic Conference season. The Panthers were led by Connor Collins with games of 285 and 218. Jake Manbevers bowled a 225 and Jayden Brown a 203 to take...
The Miami Trace High School boys varsity basketball team hosted the Ironmen from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 7. Jackson won the game, 56-32. The Ironmen took an 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on from there to take...
The Unioto Lady Shermans visited Miami Trace High School for a non-conference game against the Lady Panthers Saturday, Dec. 4. Unioto won the game, 63-40. Offensively, it was up and down for Miami Trace, as they scored three points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, four in the third and 18 in the fourth.
It was an early-season clash between two 2-0 teams as the Washington Blue Lions hosted the McClain Tigers in another edition of their long-standing rivalry at Washington High School on a cold night in Fayette County. A large crowd was treated to an exciting game, one in which neither team...
Miami Trace High School senior Sidney Payton arrived at a milestone moment in her life on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, when she signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Ashland University. The ceremony was witnessed by Payton’s parents and sisters, as well as many friends, teammates and at least...
The College of Wooster men’s basketball team steamrolled visiting Hiram College with a game-opening 23-0 run and never looked back in an 82-53 North Coast Athletic Conference rout Saturday night at Timken Gymnasium.
Wooster (6-1, 4-0), the last remaining undefeated team in the NCAC, nailed eight of its nine shots during the game-opening...
The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School swim teams held a tri-meet with Chillicothe Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Fayette County YMCA. Washington won the girls meet with 463 points. Chillicothe was second with 414 points and Miami Trace was third with 221 points. There were a few...
Two Washington Blue Lion football players have been named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio in Division IV for the 2021 season. The players recognized are senior Rishaun Burns and junior Tanner Lemaster. Rishaun Burns, a 6-2, 235-pound defensive end, was a team captain. “Rishaun is a defensive force who can do it...
After winning the 16-team season-opening Cambridge Invitational on Dec. 4, the Miami Trace Panthers varsity wrestling team began defense of their Frontier Athletic Conference title with a home dual meet against the McClain Tigers Thursday, Dec. 9. Miami Trace rolled to an 84-0 victory over McClain. The Panthers won four...
Some people enjoy the sport of bowling for a lifetime and never accomplish the feat executed recently by Miami Trace High School sophomore Jake Manbevers. It happened during a Frontier Athletic Conference match between the Panthers and the Chillicothe Cavaliers Thursday, Dec. 2 at LeElla Lanes. Manbevers had already bowled...
Comments / 0