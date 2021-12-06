High School Football Scores

The Unioto Lady Shermans visited Miami Trace High School for a non-conference game against the Lady Panthers Saturday, Dec. 4. Unioto won the game, 63-40. Offensively, it was up and down for Miami Trace, as they scored three points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, four in the third and 18 in the fourth.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO