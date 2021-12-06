ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Snapshots: Three Stars, Toffoli, Jaros

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has released their Three Stars for last week, with Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers taking home the top spot. Huberdeau put up nine points in three games and helped the Panthers to the top spot in the entire NHL. Sometimes overlooked when hockey fans consider the top offensive...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
theleafsnation.com

The TLN Three Stars: Leafs slay Sharks both on and off the ice

I love California, I’ve never been there, but it seems like a lovely place. I hate the Leafs’ California road trip. Fun fact: this game started at midnight in Newfoundland, where this article is being written, so technically, the Leafs did get a Saturday game this week. I’m exhausted so let’s get right into it.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

The Leafs three stars of the week are local boys and homegrown talent

Ending week six with a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on home ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs were focused on starting another winning streak the following night on the road to take on the New York Islanders in their brand new UBS arena. However, prior to the loss to the Penguins, the Maple Leafs did pick up two wins during week six over the Predators and Rangers to extend their winning streak to five games at the time.
NHL
The Hockey News

THN Three Stars: Shesterkin, Kadri, Makar Show Muscle

It’s time for THN’s Three Stars of the past week. Let’s get to it. In reverse order:. 3. Cale Makar, Colorado: The Avalanche defenseman posted seven points in four games this week. He’s also a major minute muncher, playing at least 23 minutes in three of four GP. Makar is only 23 years old, and the sky is the limit for the Calgary native. He rejected the chance to play in the 2018 Olympics, but he’s a lock to be invited again at the 2022 Beijing Games.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Jake Guentzel
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Jeff Gorton
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
prohockeyrumors.com

What Your Team Is Thankful For: Colorado Avalanche

As the holiday season approaches, PHR will take a look at what teams are thankful for as the season heads towards the one-quarter mark. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

The Leafs three stars of a week where the top line takes over

On a hot streak with a record of 13-2-0 in their last 15 games, the Toronto Maple Leafs entered week eight of the season looking to continue that and continue their current win streak which was at three games as they entered Anaheim to play the Ducks Sunday night. With games against the Avalanche and the Wild later that week, the Maple Leafs were in for a tough week given that all three teams have played well thus far this season and this week was going to be just as an important one as the week where they played the Golden Knights, Lightning, and Bruins.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Canadiens Claim Kale Clague Off Waivers From Kings

Down multiple defensemen at the moment, the Canadiens have added some depth on the back end as they’ve claimed Kale Clague off waivers from the Kings, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports (Twitter link). The 23-year-old somewhat surprisingly cleared waivers at the start of the season and picked up four assists...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Garnet Hathaway, Marc Staal Enter COVID Protocol

The Washington Capitals have lost a third player, as Garnet Hathaway finds himself in the league’s COVID protocol. The 30-year-old forward is expected to be unavailable for tonight’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. Hathaway joins Trevor van Riemsdyk and Nic Dowd in the protocol and on the sidelines as the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers#The Norris Trophy#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Montreal Canadiens#The New Jersey Devils#The San Jose Sharks
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Kucherov, Zboril, Farabee

When Nikita Kucherov was last sidelined due to injury, it took him the entire 2020-21 regular season to recover. This time around, the absence won’t be nearly as long for the 2018-19 Hart Trophy winner. Kucherov is right on track to return from the lower body injury he suffered back in October, for which he was given an eight-to-ten week recovery period after undergoing surgery. NHL.com reports that Kucherov was back at practice for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, his first time skating with the team since he was injured on October 16 – exactly seven weeks to the day. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper was quick to qualify the appearance, stating that “this does not trigger anything new on his timeline; he’s still quite a ways off.” However, getting Kucherov back on the ice is the first major step toward getting the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs back to full strength. The Lightning are enjoying another solid season, even with Kuckerov and Brayden Point on the shelf, but are well behind the rival Florida Panthers for the lead in the Atlantic Division and could use the boost that a Kucherov return will bring to get back into the mix for the Eastern Conference crown.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Dmitry Zavgorodniy Assigned To KHL

After assigning Yan Kuznetsov to the CHL a few days ago, the Calgary Flames have found some extra playing time for another one of their prospects. Dmitry Zavgorodniy has been assigned to HC Sochi in the KHL, which will hopefully give him a bit of a bigger opportunity. Zavgorodniy, 21,...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Blue Jackets Reach Extension With AHL Affiliate

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached a new multi-year agreement with the Cleveland Monsters, their AHL affiliate. The two organizations have developed into one of the strongest NHL-AHL relationships in the league since they partnered in 2015, including a Calder Cup championship in 2016. Monsters team president Mike Ostrowski released...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Minor Transactions: 12/05/21

Notable in-season roster moves are not limited only to NHL trades, claims, recalls, and reassignments. Transactions in the minors, European leagues, and junior and college ranks often include familiar names or impact current NHL prospects. Keep up with all of these moves here:. New Jersey Devils prospect Jaromir Pytlik is...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
prohockeyrumors.com

Vancouver Canucks Fire Jim Benning

The changes in Vancouver weren’t limited to just the coaches as GM Jim Benning and assistant GM John Weisbrod have also been relieved of their duties. Stan Smyl will serve as interim general manager and be joined by Abbotsford Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson who will serve as interim assistant general manager for Vancouver. Owner Francesco Aquilini released a long statement, which in part reads:
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

West Notes: Canucks, Coyotes Injuries, Ducks

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini and interim GM Stan Smyl held a press conference today following the sweeping changes that were made late Sunday. Aquilini told reporters, including Thomas Drance of The Athletic (Twitter link) that there is no timeline to try to find a replacement and that they will conduct “a thorough and exhaustive search” to find the right candidate. It’s a similar line to what Chicago and Anaheim have used following their vacancies being created and it would suggest that Vancouver may wait until the offseason when they’re able to speak to candidates currently employed with other teams.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Neal Pionk Suspended Two Games

The Department of Player Safety has decided on a two-game suspension for Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. The reason for the suspension was a dangerous knee on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin, which caused the third period of last night’s game to become a “gong show” according to Auston Matthews. As the accompanying video explains:
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Leafs star Mitch Marner to miss 'three to four weeks': Keefe

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Maple Leafs star winger Mitch Marner will be on the sideline for the next several weeks, coach Sheldon Keefe said, after suffering a shoulder injury last week. Marner and defenceman Jake Muzzin collided during practice on Friday, but the...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 12/07/21

We’re already a week into December and the NHL season is flying by. The New York Islanders will be the final team to eclipse the quarter-season mark when they play in their 21st game tonight, taking on the surging Ottawa Senators. New York hasn’t won a game since November 6 against the Winnipeg Jets, losing 11 straight since then. As they and the rest of the teams in action tonight prepare, we’ll keep track of the minor league shuffling.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Devan Dubnyk Signs AHL PTO

The Charlotte Checkers are bringing in some veteran goaltending depth, signing free agent Devan Dubnyk to an AHL professional tryout. The 35-year-old netminder played 22 games at the NHL level last season, but hadn’t found a contract so far in 2021-22. It’s been quite a while since Dubnyk suited up...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Wheeler, Khudobin, De Haan

The Winnipeg Jets could get quite the emotional boost tonight, as captain Blake Wheeler is expected to play in his 1,000th career NHL game Sunday at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Winnipeg is just 4-5-1 in their last ten games and has fallen out of playoff position in the Western Conference, but they’re carrying some momentum after a chaotic 8-4 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Leafs, however, enter the game without the services of Mitch Marner for a second straight game and are on the second half of a back-to-back. Saturday night saw them erase a 3-0 second-period deficit against the Minnesota Wild but only took home one point with a 4-3 shootout loss. It’s an important game for the Jets and Wheeler, who’s yet to score a goal this season and has just 10 assists in 18 games. It’s a slow start for the normally consistent Wheeler, who’s had at least 15 goals in every season of his 14-year career. He enters his 1,000th game with 279 goals and 538 assists for 817 points.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Igor Shesterkin Placed On Injured Reserve

The New York Rangers have moved starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin to injured reserve with a lower-body injury, but it appears as though he may have avoided a long-term absence. Head coach Gerard Gallant explained that the team is confident that Shesterkin will be back in a week, missing only the team’s next three games. An IR stint means he will be off the roster for a minimum of seven days.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy