Iowa State

Looking back at Iowa State after Pearl Harbor, 80 years later

By Zane Charter, zane.charter@iowastatedaily.com
Iowa State Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEighty years ago, at the start of finals week at Iowa State, the Empire of Japan attacked the United States on the island of Hawaii, killing over 2,000. According to the Dec. 9, 1941 issue of the Iowa State Daily Student, students flocked to radios to hear Franklin D. Roosevelt deliver...

www.iowastatedaily.com

Marconews.com

Pearl Harbor 'led to a changed world.' 80 years later, a fading memory will be honored again.

Eighty years ago, 6-year-old Dorinda Makanaonalani Nicholson sat down to a Sunday morning breakfast at home on Hawaii's Pan American air base when the walls began to shake. She remembers her dad, a civilian, remarking how strange it was for the Army and Navy to engage in practice flights on a Sunday. They ran outside and saw Japanese torpedo bombers skimming the tops of trees along Pearl Harbor.
MILITARY
Telegraph

How one secretly intercepted cable could have prevented Pearl Harbor

It was 07.48am on a Sunday morning when Guy C. Avery, an engineer for the US Navy, first heard the sound of a plane with a curiously foreign-sounding engine. He was asleep in a bunk bed at the time, inside his bungalow, which he shared with his naval comrades. It was a comfortably warm morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a gentle breeze. Out of a mostly cloudless sky roared 350 Japanese planes, each branded with the flag of the red sun. At first, Avery assumed he was hearing the US Air Force conducting a training exercise. But after clambering out of bed to look through his window, he spotted a “Zero” – American slang for a Japanese fighter jet – firing from a machine gun down at people below. “It’s war,” he shouted across his still half-asleep dormitory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
beaconseniornews.com

6 little-known stories about Pearl Harbor

Eighty years later, the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor remains significant as one of only a few times the United States has been attacked by a foreign adversary on its own soil. The tragedy of the attack came not only in the loss of over 2,400 lives, but also in how unprepared the U.S. was for it. Not that they can be much blamed; a surprise attack from a nation over 4,000 miles away was previously unthought of.
MILITARY
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Pearl Harbor 80 years later still hits home for McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Charles Shindel had the fortune to sleep in on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, because there would be an inspection at the kitchen he cooked in for the 481st Bombardment Group at Hickam Field in Hawaii. But he was soon awoken after Japanese airplanes attacked Pearl Harbor that morning,...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
vieravoice.com

Remember the attack on Pearl Harbor – 80 years later

This Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, that drew the United State into World War II. The surprise attack came after years of tension between Japan and the United States. Japanese planes swept in on an early Sunday morning attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor and other installations on the island of Oahu.
POLITICS
KTVU FOX 2

80-years later, Pearl Harbor survivor provides a doorway to history

Eighty years ago Tuesday, the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor propelled the United States into World War II. An intimate, late-morning celebration at a San Jose diner also provides a doorway to history. The guest of honor is a 102-year-old hero from an inflection point in American past.
SAN JOSE, CA
westviewnews.org

Pearl Harbor Baby

Five years ago, on the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor I told the story in WestView News of my fathers’ experiences as the first newspaper man at the scene of the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941. He had received a call from a reporter at the Honolulu Advertiser where he was the City Editor shortly after 8 AM, the two men meeting in downtown Honolulu and driving the nine miles around the Pearl Harbor lagoon to the naval base on Ford Island. What they saw on the way to Pearl that Sunday morning, now 80 years ago, was published in a front page article in the December 8 issue of the Advertiser, the same day that President Roosevelt declared war on Japan. ‘The story of the century’ which the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor has been called, was not fully told in their article because military censorship policy prevented the details of the carnage behind the gates of the base to be published. The last sentence in the last paragraph of their story which described their trip has them entering the base, and then departing and driving back to town. In the intervening years, of course, the attack has been described in complete detail, most recently minute by minute, in a large format photo magazine History—Pearl Harbor—Minute by Minute—80 Years Later published by Meredith Corporation, 2021, which is on the stands now. The statistics have not changed: almost 3,000 military personnel and civilians were killed, l,l50 wounded, over 30 ships were damaged, destroyed or sunk, 159 aircraft damaged and 169 destroyed,
HONOLULU, HI
Soul Screwed Series

This Day in History- Pearl Harbor Bombed

At 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time on December 7, 1941, a Japanese dive bomber transporting the red emblem of the Rising Sun of Japan on its wings echoes out of the clouds over the island of Oahu. A flock of 360 Japanese warplanes pursued, settling on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in a merciless onslaught. The shocking attack hit a biting strike upon the U.S. Pacific line and dragged the United States irrevocably into World War II.
Duluth News Tribune

Local Veteran's View: Sneak attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago today was no game

"I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and give him a terrible resolve.”. That quote is either directly or indirectly attributed to then-Imperial Japanese Marshal Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who commanded all naval units of the Imperial Japanese fleet, which, by 1941 when Japan launched its sneaky attack on Pearl Harbor, was superior to the U.S. fleet.
MILITARY
Huron Daily Tribune

Photo Gallery: 10 front pages following the attack on Pearl Harbor

Thousands lost their lives during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt said it was "a date which will live in infamy." To this day, sailors lie entombed inside the sunken remains of the USS Arizona, one of the many battleships in the harbor that fateful day.
MILITARY
