ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter Has Been Accused of ‘Scamming’ Musicians

By Elias Leight
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeRzW_0dFjbI1n00

The latest issue of The New Yorker contains a damning, deeply reported piece from the Pulitzer prize-winning writer Ian Urbina on Libyan migrant prisons. These institutions appear to operate with the implicit approval of the European Union, which provides money and training to Libyan forces.

Over the weekend, the investigative reporter was at the center of a very different conversation. In a 20-minute video, musician and YouTuber Benn Jordan accused Urbina of spinning an “extremely unexpected, brazen[ly] complex web of fuckery” and “scam[ming]” hundreds of artists. The allegations come after Urbina solicited a number of musicians to contribute to a project accompanying his book The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier .

Jordan says Urbina reached out to him from his official New York Times email in 2019, asking if he wanted to make music related to The Outlaw Ocean . Urbina later sent Jordan a contract to cement their professional relationship. The agreement would make the reporter a co-writer on any musical contributions to The Outlaw Ocean project, even if Urbina didn’t create a lick. The contract also asked Jordan to grant a label, Synesthesia Media, 50% of any songwriting revenue earned from releases related to the book. Urbina failed to mention that he himself created Synesthesia, according to Jordan, and that he had approached other musicians with a similar collaboration offer. (More than 30 artists and counting have told Jordan they had run-ins with Urbina and shared their e-mail addresses with him, according to a document the artist shared with Rolling Stone .)

In exchange for signing over these rights, Urbina said that Synesthesia Media would put $50,000 into promoting the music, according to Jordan. In addition, the reporter said that a variety of other major media companies — including Spotify, Netflix and Knopf — were likely to amplify The Outlaw Ocean project in some way, ensuring “it would get a lot of attention and recognition.” “The reason that most of the artists participated in this project is because they were promised vast amounts of publicity and promotion,” Jordan says in his video. But, he adds, “none of that ever seemed to materialize.”

Urbina and Synesthesia Media did not respond to Rolling Stone ‘s requests for comment about Jordan’s allegations. In a Substack post on Sunday, Urbina referred to Jordan’s clip as “mass trolling.” “I’d also note that neither I nor anyone on my staff have ever made a cent from the music project nor was or is that the intent,” he added. “It’s a project about which we are extremely proud. Far from being a scam, it is something of real beauty and innovation.”

Similarly, in a statement on Twitter, Synesthesia claimed that the YouTube video “is inaccurate,” without pointing to specifics, and that neither Urbina nor the label have profited from the music associated with The Outlaw Ocean .

There’s nothing surprising about allegations of impropriety in the music industry, which is rife with cons and scams, peppered with smooth talkers leaving broken promises in their wake. It’s easy to find major-label artists bitter about pledges that they claim were dangled before they signed a contract — for radio promotion, marketing support, or just the old-fashioned “we’ll make you a star, kid” — and never fulfilled afterwards. Lopsided terms that favor a label, publishing company, or manager are often baked into the contracts that acts sign early in their careers, and royalty accounting is wildly complicated.

Madelynn Elyse, owner of Shark Attack Records and a passionate advocate for independent artists, says reach-outs like the one Jordan received from Urbina are not unusual. “It is common to see similar work-for-hire type situations, where the artists are giving up a high percent of their royalties in exchange for the promise of promotional support,” Elyse explains. “Unfortunately, we see these kinds of projects time and time again.” And Jordan is aware of this history, familiar enough with a wide range of dubious-to-sleazy music industry behaviors to put out his own YouTube video titled “3 Scams That Target Musicians.”

“If a client brought this contract to me to negotiate, I would tell them to simply walk away,” says one veteran music attorney

But what makes the Urbina story unusual is that the man is not a shark-ish music executive. He’s a former New York Times reporter who won a Pulitzer prize in 2009 for Breaking News reporting, authored a New York Times bestselling book and continues to publish work for prestigious outlets like The New Yorker . (A spokesperson for The New York Times said “the allegations” against Urbina “are troubling” and the company was “looking into the matter.” A spokesperson for The New Yorker declined to comment.)

This work obviously gives the writer a certain stature — Jordan even commends Urbina’s reporting in the same video that accuses him of enriching himself at the expense of hundreds of struggling musicians. “The average musician has no idea who Ian Urbina is, because they don’t read up on oceanic politics,” Jordan tells Rolling Stone . “But the words ‘ New York Times plus my music career’ equals ‘good’ to most musicians. That’s the big difference [in this situation] right from the start.”

Jordan says Urbina also told him that he had a special relationship with the music distributor DistroKid. This was news to DistroKid. In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said “millions of people use DistroKid and we provide various levels of service depending upon the individual’s subscription plan. This user had signed up for the ‘label’ subscription plan, which allows bulk uploading and other upgraded services but nothing we don’t customarily provide to labels and businesses that want to use DistroKid.”

( The Outlaw Ocean project also appears to be behind something called The Noam Chomsky Music Project , an effort to “amplify [Chomsky’s] voice in an innovative way, delivering his words through one of the most universally powerful artforms,” according to its website. Urbina is credited as a writer on at least some songs for that project as well, which are available on Spotify. A representative for Chomsky did not respond to questions asking if he was aware of this effort to “produce EPs inspired by and infused with Chomsky’s voice.”)

Artists with little legal expertise and few resources to pay lawyers often end up signing documents without fully understanding the contents. “If a client brought this contract to me to negotiate, I would tell them to simply walk away,” veteran music attorney Rachel Stilwell says after reviewing the contract that Urbina sent Jordan in 2019. “There is no reason to give Synesthesia, which has no recognized expertise in the music business, any copyright ownership interest in either the musical compositions or sound recordings.”

“When somebody doesn’t offer you upfront money, say no, because they’re not valuing you” – Benn Jordan

“Even a grant of modest revenues from the musical compositions and sound recordings to Synesthesia as ‘administrator’ would have been a bad idea, considering the egregious nature of the rest of the contract and that entity’s lack of a track record,” Stilwell adds. “But Synesthesia’s demand for a transfer of copyright ownership interest in those works is beyond the pale.”

A manager who works with highly successful independent artists also reviewed Jordan’s contract at Rolling Stone ‘s request, concluding that “the arrangement and the ambiguity around the value exchange is definitely shady.” “There’s a lot of this kind of stuff that happens really often [in the music industry] unfortunately that can be considered worse as far as deals go,” the manager adds. Though much of it is “far less sensational” — meaning it doesn’t always become a topic of conversation on Twitter.

Jordan is well-versed in the music business, and he ended up backing out of Urbina’s effort, calling the Synesthesia contract he was sent “utter nonsense.” It’s unclear if Urbina sent all artists the same document. It’s also unclear how much money the songs attached to The Outlaw Ocean have generated. “Anyone who says, ‘this is how much I lost’ doesn’t really know what they’re talking about,” Jordan believes, “because of the lack of accounting from Ian.”

That said, in a FAQ page of the Outlaw Ocean Music website, the company said that before June it made “roughly $29,000, and all of that money has gone back into funding the release of new music.” Similarly, Synesthesia’s Twitter statement claimed that “all money that has been earned from the music either goes back to musicians or is used by Synesthesia to broaden the reach of the journalism by covering the costs of new albums.”

When Jordan posted his video, Urbina had amassed more than 700,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, thanks to his co-writer credit on so many releases. In theory, even if any given song wasn’t earning many streams individually, it’s possible that a large number of tracks could still generate a meaningful income over a significant period of time.

“The arrangement and the ambiguity around the value exchange is definitely shady,” says one manager

“What is unsettling about this situation is the number of musicians that Urbina allegedly contacted,” Elyse says. “I can understand a journalist collaborating with a handful of musicians to make an album — that sounds to me like a passion project. But hundreds? … To me, this amount of work implies he was hoping to build not just an album or EP, but an entire library.”

A manager who has access to Spotify’s back-end artist analytics tool, which allows music executives to compare one act’s performance on the platform to another, shared a screenshot indicating that Urbina was earning roughly 50,000 streams a day on Spotify until recently. If these were plays from paying subscribers based in the U.S., industry sources estimate that stream count would bring in $150 to $200 a day. (But remember, Urbina doesn’t own all the rights to these songs, so that revenue would be split.) Publishing revenue is a smaller, separate revenue stream on top of that.

Even though Jordan isn’t personally losing royalties, he says in his video that he was still compelled to come forward because “there are so many schemes to take advantage of musicians’ time and resources at a time when they can’t even make money from performing.”

The video already appears to have had some impact. “Despite having put a lot of investment into releasing the albums, Synesthesia, the label I created to run the project, alerted all participating musicians yesterday that they are welcome to keep their streaming revenue if they prefer not to help grow the effort and spread the reporting with a portion of that revenue,” Urbina wrote in his Medium post. “Any artist who wants to have their music removed from the project has also been given the option to do so.”

Jordan hopes that his video will also help artists look at any offers they receive with renewed skepticism. “When somebody doesn’t offer you upfront money, say no, because they’re not valuing you, and that’s not gonna be a good relationship,” Jordan says. “There are very few situations where that pans out for the artist. It’s always a lopsided deal.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

How Creatives Can Make a Living with NFTs

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. The pandemic separated us. Profoundly, Covid-19 still does in many parts of the world. The idea of community, as humans being a “herd” species, we are left hungering for connection again. The blockchain world and its cryptocurrency are like a Silicon Valley tilt-a-whirl whipping us to and fro with summits and valleys. The art world, music world and social media are a kaleidoscope of turning tumblers ever pushing the bounds of art forward to a breakthrough, or, in the words of Roger Waters, just as easily to an early grave.
ARTS
Rolling Stone

‘You Are a Loose End … That Needs to Tidy Up.’ Kanye West Associate Accused of Pressuring Election Worker to Confess to Voter Fraud

Ex-R. Kelly publicist and current Kanye West associate Trevian Kutti reportedly pressured a 62-year-old Georgia election worker to confess to voter fraud allegations weeks after the 2020 presidential election, according to Reuters. Kutti allegedly visited the home of Ruby Freeman on Jan. 4, 2021 and offered the woman help in the wake of death threats she said was receiving after being targeted by both Trump and a far-right website trumpeting allegations that Freeman and her daughter used suitcases of fake Biden ballots to help secure his victory. Those ballots were proven to be legit. The pair went on to sue The Gateway...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

The 50 Best Songs of 2021

This year, the pop-music world felt more wide open than ever. Our list of 2021’s best songs includes a beautiful indie-pop celebration of queer love, a reggaeton star tucking into some sweet Eighties synths, a self-celebrating pop-rap smash that scandalized the American right, a Lorde track that sounds like it could’ve been a Nineties U.K. club hit, and unforgettable anthems that pushed the boundaries of K-pop, rock, and country.
MUSIC
NME

Journalist denies “scamming” musicians in Outlaw Oceans Music Project

Journalist Ian Urbina has apologised to more than 450 artists participating in The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, but denies “scamming” them. The project was launched in 2020 and invites producers to write music inspired by Urbina’s journalism series and subsequent book, The Outlaw Ocean, that chronicles lawlessness at sea around the world.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benn Jordan
Person
Chomsky
Person
Ian Urbina
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer to discuss memoir about Chicago childhood

CARBONDALE -- Author Margo Jefferson will discuss her award-winning memoir this week in a virtual conversation hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. Jefferson and John Shaw, institute director, will talk about Jefferson's memoir, "Negroland," at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The book, which tells...
CARBONDALE, IL
MarketRealist

Jay-Z Made a Deal To Own His Masters Back in 2004

Now that he’s the most Grammy-nominated artist ever—and a newly inducted member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—it’s a good thing Jay-Z negotiated a deal to own his masters. Until 2021, Jay-Z was tied for the Grammy record with jazz composer Quincy Jones, with 80 nominations apiece, as Variety reports. But with the 2022 Grammy nomination announcement on Nov. 23, Jay-Z racked up three more nods, pushing his total to 83. His wife, Beyoncé, isn’t far behind, with 79 nominations.
CELEBRITIES
pghcitypaper.com

Pulitzer Prize-winning Pittsburgh author David Garrow on helping to exonerate two men convicted for killing Malcom X

Last month, two of the men convicted in the assassination of civil rights figure Malcolm X were exonerated by the New York Supreme Court. The exonerations were the end of a long journey of reports and investigations into the convictions of Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam, which were suspect from the moment they were handed down in the 1960s as both men had alibis that showed they were never present in the ballroom where Malcolm X was shot and killed, and their convictions rested on inconsistent eye-witness testimony.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Pulitzer Prize#Royalties#Music Streaming#The New Yorker#Libyan#The European Union#New York Times#Synesthesia Media#Knopf
Variety

Republic Records Names Dave Rocco Chief Creative Officer

Republic Records has named Dave Rocco to the newly created role of chief creative officer, label founders Monte Lipman and Avery Lipman announced on Wedesday. According to the announcement, Rocco “will bring his creative vision, innovative thinking and strategic expertise to Republic and its world-class roster of artists.” “In many ways, Dave is an artist trapped in an executive’s body,” said Monte Lipman. “He’s an amazing storyteller with a vivid imagination and an ability to break boundaries and completely rewrite the rules. He brings an inimitable spirit to the table. I am thrilled to have him join our team.” Rocco added, “I have tremendous respect for the Republic team and their world-class acts and couldn’t be...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Tame Impala Share Dreamy New Single, ‘No Choices’

As Tame Impala’s fourth album tends towards its second anniversary, Kevin Parker has unveiled a new single in the lead-up to the deluxe box set reissue of The Slow Rush. Originally released on February 14th, 2020, The Slow Rush became an important piece of music throughout the last two years, with its arrival coinciding with the last piece of normalcy we experienced before a global pandemic took hold. As such, the record – as brilliant as it is – soon became a comfort for many, with Parker’s luscious production and musical versatility assuring us of his status as a world-class artist.
MUSIC
MIX 107.9

Adele Talks How She Kept Rich Paul Relationship A Secret

After Divorce If Adele’s relationship with sports agent Rich Paul was a surprise to you you’re not alone, Adele’s friends were shocked as well. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Adele says she didn’t tell anyone about dating Rich because she wanted to keep it to herself, “none of them believe me!” Adele said she met Rich […]
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Rolling Stone

4 Tips for Effectively Managing a Worldwide Remote Company

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. From 2005 to 2019, the number of employees working remotely grew by some 216 percent, more than 11 times that of the rest of the U.S.’s workforce, according to findings from Global Workplace Analytics. At the height of the pandemic, more than two-thirds of U.S.-based employees worked from home. Though the pandemic’s spread has since slowed, over 80 percent of U.S. employees now wish to continue working remotely for at least half of their time after the pandemic officially ends, with nearly 19 percent saying they would like to work from home every day.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Rolling Stone

“I’m Still Finding My Way” – Rising Soloist Gaho on His Album ‘Fireworks’

“It’s kind of hard to explain in English, but Gaho means extra. It’s not like ‘attention-seeking,’ but just like a little bit extra. My friends gave me that nickname, and it just stuck.” Gaho says during his chat with Rolling Stone Australia. Speaking from Seoul, South Korea, on a fine afternoon, the soloist is relaxed, composed, and more precocious than one would expect a 24-year-old gearing up for his first full-length album to be.
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Watch BTS Hit the Dance Floor With ‘Butter’ on ‘Corden’

BTS transformed The Late Late Show into a nightclub with a lively performance of their hit single “Butter.” The appearance, which featured a light-up dance floor, was in celebration of the late night show’s 1,000th episode. The group’s performance comes on the heels of their four-night concert series in Los Angeles, which saw the musicians bringing out several special guests. BTS has since announced they will be taking a “period of rest,” which will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. The break comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Aiming for Explosive Business Growth? 11 Points to Be Concerned About

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. While it’s every company’s hope to grow, what many companies may not realize is that quick, explosive growth might not actually be the best way to scale. Though some companies may not have a choice if they experience sudden “overnight” success, those actively looking to skyrocket in popularity and sales need to consider a few important points first.
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Watch Natalie Hemby Perform ‘Pins and Needles’ on ‘Colbert’

Natalie Hemby appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show to perform the title track from her latest album, Pins and Needles. Joined by her live band, the singer-songwriter showcased the rollicking country number in the midst of a forest at night. Hemby released Pins and Needles, her second solo album and follow-up to 2017’s Puxico, in October via Fantasy Records. She co-wrote the album’s title track with Brothers Osborne and released it in July. “’Pins and Needles’ was the first song I ever wrote with Brothers Osborne,” Hemby said in a statement. “I have always loved this song, and I have always loved them. They almost put it on their record. Years after, I asked them if I could have it. They said yes, so I decided to record it and make it the title track. It’s one of my favorites.” Hemby is one of the core members of the Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Maren Morris. Among her many songwriting credits are hits for Miranda Lambert (“White Liar”), Little Big Town (“Pontoon”), and Kacey Musgraves (“Rainbow”). She is up for a Grammy this year for co-writing Yola’s “Diamond Studded Shoes,” which is nominated for Best American Roots Song.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Daniel Johns Announces First Solo Album Since 2015, ‘FutureNever’

He’s been the talk of the town due to the massive success of Spotify’s Who Is Daniel Johns? podcast, but as the dust settles and fans digest the answers given to them, its namesake has announced his first solo album in six years, FutureNever. Set for release on April 1st,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy