There are no lack of storylines for this game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Monday Night Football at Highmark Stadium this week. The Patriots are a half-game up on the Bills for the AFC East division lead (New England has yet to have their bye week), rookie quarterback Mac Jones is playing in what looks to be the most hostile environment he's ever played in, the Bills and Patriots and the top two defenses in football, and the Bills have the scored the second-most points per game in the NFL this season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO