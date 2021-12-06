ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVwCM_0dFjamHG00

The Philadelphia 76ers kickstarted a four-game road trip last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. In an ugly matchup against their Eastern Conference rival, the Sixers fell short and took on their 11th loss of the year.

In the following game, the Sixers faced the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this year. After getting sweet revenge after last year's playoff loss by dominating the Hawks in the first outing back in October, the Sixers looked to make it two in a row over Atlanta.

Although the second matchup between Atlanta and Philly went down to the wire, the Sixers came out on top and avoided falling into a losing record on Friday. Now, the 76ers will look to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time since November 6 on Monday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Monday's matchup will mark the first of a two-game series between the Sixers and the Hornets. Unfortunately for Charlotte, they'll miss several players as LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, Terry Rozier, and Mason Plumlee have all been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are slowly but surely getting fully healthy as they could have most, if not all, of their key rotational players back in the mix on Monday. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hornets battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Spectrum Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hornets TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 102.5 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -275, CHA +225

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Comments / 0

Related
All 76ers

Will Tobias Harris Play vs. Hornets on Monday?

The Philadelphia 76ers will get a player back in the mix on Monday night. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris has been cleared for action against the Charlotte Hornets after missing Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Harris is typically a healthy player...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
All 76ers

Feed Embiid: Doc Rivers Kept Sixers' Game Plan vs. Hornets Simple

The Philadelphia 76ers went into Monday night's matchup on the road in Charlotte with the hopes of picking up their first consecutive victories in over a month. After taking down the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, the Sixers faced a depleted Hornets team that missed five players after they were entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.
NBA
All 76ers

76ers vs. Celtics: Player Observations After Sixers' Tight Loss in Boston

The Philadelphia 76ers kickstarted a four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Boston. After wrapping up a home stint by going 1-1 with a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves and a win against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers looked to try and pick up a second-straight victory against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
NBA
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Will Miss Monday's Game vs. Hornets

The Sixers will find themselves shorthanded once again on Monday night. As Philadelphia gears up to take on the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season, their starting point guard Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out. According to a team official, Maxey is currently dealing with an illness. Per...
NBA
All 76ers

Hornets Will Miss LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier vs. Sixers on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with their unfair share of setbacks this season. Prior to last week, the Sixers' lineups have changed almost on a game-by-game basis as they've constantly lost players to injuries and illnesses. Now, the Sixers will face a team in a similar position on Monday night in the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Eastern Conference#Sixers#The Atlanta Hawks#Spectrum Center#Bally Sports Southeast
All 76ers

Miles Bridges Downplays Scuffle With Drummond, Compares NBA to WWE

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets met once more at the Spectrum Center for the second matchup of their two-game mini-series. On Monday night, the Sixers and the Hornets couldn't settle the score in four quarters. Therefore they went into overtime, where the Sixers eventually picked up their second straight victory.
NBA
All 76ers

Embiid Had Strong Words for Sixers' Defensive Showing vs. Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers had a massive advantage in Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Not only did the Hornets play on Sunday night in Atlanta, marking their game against the Sixers as the second night of a back-to-back, but they were also missing five players such as LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, Jaden McDaniels, and Ish Smith.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch

The Utah Jazz will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA action on Thursday night from the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. The Jazz comes into tonight’s matchup looking to extend their winning streak to six games after knocking off the Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the 76ers have won their last three games and will be looking to keep up that momentum at home tonight.
NBA
All 76ers

76ers vs. Jazz: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their two-game mini-series on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. After taking them down in overtime on Monday, the Sixers made it two in a row as they defeated the Hornets once more. Now, they'll get little downtime as they are set to face the Utah Jazz on Thursday night for the second matchup of a back-to-back set of games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
All 76ers

76ers vs. Hornets: Player Observations After Sixers' Overtime Victory on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the court on Monday night to fire up the first of a two-game series against the Charlotte Hornets this week. While the Sixers were fortunate to get their starting power forward, Tobias Harris back in the mix after he missed Friday's game with an illness, the team had to play without its starting point guard, Tyrese Maxey, as he was feeling under the weather on Monday.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers’ Dwight Howard Discloses his Living Experience with 50 Snakes

LA Lakers Dwight Howard has proclaimed his love for the serpents. Talk about Medusa having a home after all, and it is definitely going to be Dwight’s house. The 35-year-old plays as a Centre for the LA Lakers and is averaging 5.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season with 14 minutes average time on the court. The Lakers have had a catastrophic season till now. With no impressive play to execute it seems as if the Lakers have hit the “artistic slump.”
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy