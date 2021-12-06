DeWine Announces Millions In Federal Grants For First Responders

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois wants to make sure working parents can find quality childcare. On Thursday morning, Governor JB Pritzker announced a new round of financial relief for licensed daycares in the state. This latest round will give out $300 million in grants. Since the pandemic started, 5,000 providers have gotten assistance from the state. The governor said it’s necessary to make sure Illinois supports young families so they stay in the state. Governor Pritzker announces a new childcare stabilization grant enabling providers to continue serving their local communities. https://t.co/yZoJpbXc9g — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 2, 2021

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO