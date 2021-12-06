HECO Still Working to Restore Power on Maui, Big Island

Nearly two weeks into trialing a return to a full four-boat fall schedule on our Anacortes/San Juan Islands route, we’ve been able to crew 99% of sailings there. However, knowing every sailing is important, taking riders to doctor visits, work and other important appointments, we want to be certain we can reliably crew restored service before reopening vehicle reservations on the route. We will update passengers soon on reservations and schedules for travel after Jan. 1, 2022, when our winter sailing schedule begins.

ANACORTES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO