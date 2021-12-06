ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HECO Still Working to Restore Power on Maui, Big Island

By Kristine Uyeno
Power Restoration Continues for Some 1,500 Customers on Maui

Hawaiian Electric responding to Pukalani to East Maui outage. As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to a new outage affecting Pukalani to East Maui and parts of Makawao and Haʻikū in addition to the existing outages in parts of Kula, Wailuku, and Lahaina.
WAILUKU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Storm-Related Power Outages Impact Upwards of 20K on Big Island

Hawaiian Electric crews continued work Monday to restore electric service to customers impacted by the storm system that has hovered over the Hawaiian Islands for several days. Since Sunday, an estimated 20,000 customers experienced brief to extended power outages caused by gusty winds and fallen trees on the island’s transmission...
OCEAN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Electric Works to Restore Power After Weekend Storm

Hawaiian Electric crews continue to restore electric service to customers impacted after a weekend storm. Gusty winds and fallen trees damaged sections of the island’s transmission and distribution system, causing power outages mostly in the southern portion of Hawai‘i Island. On Monday, Dec. 6, crews restored power to about 7,500...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

UPDATE: Kahului Airport Power Restored

Meantime on Hawaiʻi Island, heavy wind and rain is making boarding difficult and two flights have been canceled out of Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. Emergency power is back up. Hawaiian Electric Company was working with the Kahului Airport to get generators online. The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority advises...
KAHULUI, HI
smithfieldtimes.com

Power restored in Founder’s Pointe

Power appears to have been restored to roughly 100 homes in the Founder’s Pointe housing development that reported losing electricity earlier this afternoon. Dominion Energy estimated on its online outage map that restoration would likely occur between 4-7 p.m. By 4:50 p.m., Dominion updated the map to remove the listed outage.
41nbc.com

Flint Energies: Power restored, possible power blinks in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Flint Energies reports power has been restored to a substation that left thousands of customers without power Thanksgiving morning. Thursday morning, Flint Energies posted to Facebook saying 2,372 members were without power due to a Georgia Power equipment failure that deenergized Flint’s north Centerville substation.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
Honolulu Civil Beat

Restore The Hawaiian Names Of The Remote Pacific Islands

On Wednesday’s 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, I reflect on a little-known story of incredible sacrifice and bravery. During the attack, several Native Hawaiian men from Kamehameha Schools — known as the Hui Panalāʽau — occupied three islands in what is now the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument on behalf of the United States as it prepared for World War II.
HAWAII STATE
Red Cross Shelters Open on Oahu, Maui

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Islands Sounder

Anacortes/San Juan Islands service restoration update

Nearly two weeks into trialing a return to a full four-boat fall schedule on our Anacortes/San Juan Islands route, we’ve been able to crew 99% of sailings there. However, knowing every sailing is important, taking riders to doctor visits, work and other important appointments, we want to be certain we can reliably crew restored service before reopening vehicle reservations on the route. We will update passengers soon on reservations and schedules for travel after Jan. 1, 2022, when our winter sailing schedule begins.
ANACORTES, WA
staradvertiser.com

Hawaii’s first tiny home project for the homeless ready for residents

The final touches are being applied to Hawaii’s first “kauhale” of 100-square-foot homes in Kalaeloa, providing permanent housing for some of Hawaii’s chronically homeless and most-troubled people living on the street and in shelters. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with...
HAWAII STATE
The Daily Ardmoreite

Woodside Energy, Ltd announces plans for green hydrogen facility

The Ardmore Development Authority (ADA), OG&E, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and First Mode are pleased to announce that leading Australian energy producer Woodside has announced plans to expand its portfolio of hydrogen production opportunities to the US, securing land in Ardmore, Oklahoma for future development of a modular hydrogen facility and entering a memorandum of understanding with Hyzon Motors. Woodside has secured a lease and option to purchase 94 acres of land in Ardmore from the Ardmore...
ARDMORE, OK
hawaiinewsnow.com

Heavy rains overnight leave behind a big mess in Maui County

Hawaii sees severe weather, widespread damage from a Kona low making its way through the state. Flood watches remain in place through Tuesday evening as severe weather conditions could cause more widespread damage. The USS Utah, one of the first ships hit in the attack on Pearl Harbor, is often...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Kaiser Family Foundation

How ACA Marketplace Premiums Are Changing by County in 2022

Premiums for ACA Marketplace benchmark silver plans are decreasing on average across the U.S. in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year. However, premium changes vary widely by location and by metal level, with premiums increasing in several cases. As most enrollees receive significant premium subsidies on the ACA Marketplaces, the net premium amount an exchange enrollee pays out-of-pocket depends on their income and the difference in the cost between the benchmark plan (second-lowest silver plan) and the premium for the plan they choose.
