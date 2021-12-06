ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Gunfire rattles Punta Gorda neighborhood in the middle of the day

By Samantha Serbin
 4 days ago
A 20-year-old is out of jail after being arrested for firing his gun into a wooded area behind his house over the weekend.

Neighbors were in fear for their lives Saturday night after hearing more than a dozen gunshots. They didn’t know what was happening.

Deputies stormed the Charlotte County home near Pineapple Road and Olive Circle. They even had their guns drawn, pointing at the home because the initial responding deputy heard another round of shots.

NBC2 obtained two 911 calls from that situation.

One from a man staying at a nearby motel.

“I heard a semi automatic weapon go off about 10 rounds probably five minutes ago,” the man said to the dispatcher. “It was fairly close because they were pretty distinctive .”

“I do know we have another disturbance called in in the area where somebody was reporting gunshots as well,” the dispatcher said.

The motel guest heard between 7-10 shots.

Another caller lived near the shooting.

“There were probably 9 shots fired from a gun,” the female caller said. You can hear yelling in the background of the recorded car.

“Does it sound like they’re arguing?” the dispatcher asked.

“A second ago, now all I heard is what sounds like a car system. Loud music anyways,” the caller said. “It was most definitely gunshots though. There was no if and buts about that.”

Chris Bachelor lives close-by and saw the flood of deputy cars.

“I heard about 15 gunshots then about 10 minutes later I heard about another 10 gunshots,” Bachelor said. “The second time Charlotte County was on the scene already and they stormed the house with about 7-10 cars deep.”

Bachelor said he was scared for the person in front of the gun, and for his family.

“I thought someone might have got shot and if I would’ve stepped out my house I might’ve been the next one to get shot,” he said.

When deputies had their guns drawn, they surrounded the home and demanded the two men outside get on the ground. Jacob Trott and another man were both placed into custody, but reports say they were both uncooperative.

According to the arrest report, Trott “admitted to firing a pistol he recently purchased into the woodline behind his residence.”

He’s charged with discharging a firearm in public.

Trott told deputies the 9mm handgun was inside a GMC Sierra, but wouldn’t give them permission to enter the car to get the gun. Deputies towed the truck until they could get a search warrant.

Neighbors say children could’ve been hit because of Trott’s recklessness.

“I got two neighbors right here on the corner that got kids. What if one of them bullets ricocheted and hit one of them kids?” Bachelor stated. “If you’re going to shoot a gun, go out in the country. Go to the shooting range it’s right here off… uh.. in the Webb. That’s the perfect place to go shoot your guns.”

Many other neighbors were too afraid to speak. According to the arrest report, Trott did go to one neighbor and apologize for firing the gun in the backyard.

Trott’s bond was set at $2,500. He already posted bail and is back home. He came outside while NBC2 was in the neighborhood, but didn’t have anything to say when told we were there about the gunshots.

#Shooting#Guns
