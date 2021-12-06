Ky. seeing another COVID escalation

TRI-COUNTY – Governor Andy Beshear said the state saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nine weeks on Monday, and the Tri-County is seeing a rise in cases as well, as Whitley, Laurel and Knox counties have all returned to the red zone.

Gov. Beshear said as COVID-19 cases rise in Kentucky, across the United States and in many countries throughout the world, families must get vaccinated and boosted to stay safe over the holiday season.

“We are certainly in the middle of another COVID-19 escalation. But we have more tools to stop this in its tracks than ever before,” said Gov. Beshear. “The great news is, we saw more vaccinations over this last weekend than we have seen in a long time, in every stage of the vaccination process. This is how we fight back against this virus.”

Over the past weekend alone, 45,137 Kentuckians received a booster, 15,117 received their first dose and 18,189 got fully vaccinated.

According to the Kentucky Department of Health, Knox County had a 67 incidence rate on Monday. The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven days. The state average as of Monday was 47.96.

Whitley County's incidence rate on Monday was 61.8 and Laurel County's was 50.3. The red zone is reached when counties have an incidence rate over 25.

New coronavirus cases reported statewide during the weekend and on Monday totaled nearly 4,900, while the three-day death toll from the virus was 198, the governor said.

Virus-related hospitalizations are rising, along with admissions to intensive care units and ventilator use, Beshear said. More than 1,070 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 310 in ICUs and 168 on ventilators, he reported.

“Everything across the board is going up," the governor said at a news conference. "We are certainly in another escalation.”

Kentucky has not detected a case of the new omicron variant, Beshear said.

“To my knowledge, as of standing here right now, we have not confirmed a case of omicron, but that said, it’s been detected in so many different states, it is likely here,” he said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.