The Promise and Challenges of Rare Cancer Treatments

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: We have a lot of great panels that are available to us. I’m hearing loud and clear from Scott, “Mutation testing from the panel.” Not just for FGFR3, where we have an FDA-approved therapy, but we have other clinical trials using other targets, other mutations. HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2] expression may become relevant in the future. We see tumor mutational burden as a potential selection for PD-L1 and PD-L1 expression levels, although they’ve never been quite as satisfying. Don’t forget those germline mutations, looking for familial syndromes—things like BRCA mutations or Lynch syndrome, which can occur in upper-tract tumors as well. We’ve got a lot of great panels. Test early. I’m even hearing, “Test often. Try to get biopsies of metastatic sites whenever it’s potentially feasible.” I’d like to move on and present a couple of cases that may help understand our role for use of different biomarker testing in the treatment of patients with urothelial cancer. Ready for me to give you a case and then quiz you on it, Scott?

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO