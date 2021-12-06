ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The Promise and Challenges of Rare Cancer Treatments

By Editorial Staff
pioneerinstitute.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. William Smith, Pioneer Institute’s Visiting Fellow in Life Sciences, spoke about the challenges and opportunities for rare cancer treatments, and concerns about cost effectiveness tools such as the Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY), in a video interview produced by Rare Cancers, a patient group based in Australia, for the November...

pioneerinstitute.org

MedicalXpress

Radiometals and radiohalogens: A potential new combination for cancer treatment

An approach called radiotheranostics involves a combination of a different kind for the treatment of cancer—namely, the combination of therapeutic and diagnostic techniques using radionuclides, chemical elements with unstable nuclei that emit radiation. Now, researchers in Japan have investigated a new strategy in radiotheranostics that involves another combination: metals and halogens.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Receptor structure reveals new targets for cancer treatment

A molecule known as anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) is a driver of several cancers, including pediatric neuroblastoma, B-cell lymphomas, and myofibroblast tumors. But for years much about this molecule—its role in the body, which molecules interact with it, what it looks like—has remained unknown, limiting efforts to target it for treatment.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer patients overlooked in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Almost two-thirds of U.S. states failed to prioritize cancer patients for COVID-19 vaccinations, despite recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Cancer patients are particularly vulnerable to the...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

The Potential of Rebastinib in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Erika Hamilton, MD, discusses the mechanism of action of rebastinib, which is currently being explored in combination with weekly paclitaxel 1b/2 study of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Erika Hamilton, MD, director of the Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer Research Program and principal investigator at Sarah Cannon Research Institute, discusses...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Treatment of HLHS in Infants

Lomecel-B (Longeveron) is an investigational allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal signaling cell medication that is being evaluated in a phase 2 trial. The FDA has granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation to Lomecel-B (Longeveron) for the treatment of hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a life-threatening and rare congenital heart defect in infants, Longeveron said in a statement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Treatment Planning for a Patient With Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: We have a lot of great panels that are available to us. I’m hearing loud and clear from Scott, “Mutation testing from the panel.” Not just for FGFR3, where we have an FDA-approved therapy, but we have other clinical trials using other targets, other mutations. HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2] expression may become relevant in the future. We see tumor mutational burden as a potential selection for PD-L1 and PD-L1 expression levels, although they’ve never been quite as satisfying. Don’t forget those germline mutations, looking for familial syndromes—things like BRCA mutations or Lynch syndrome, which can occur in upper-tract tumors as well. We’ve got a lot of great panels. Test early. I’m even hearing, “Test often. Try to get biopsies of metastatic sites whenever it’s potentially feasible.” I’d like to move on and present a couple of cases that may help understand our role for use of different biomarker testing in the treatment of patients with urothelial cancer. Ready for me to give you a case and then quiz you on it, Scott?
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Successful treatment in mice for severe childhood cancer

In mice with high-risk neuroblastoma, tumors disappeared in response to a new combination treatment with precision medicines, a recent study from University of Gothenburg researchers shows. This is a vital step toward a potentially curative treatment for a form of cancer affecting young children that is currently difficult to treat.
CANCER
dbusiness.com

MSU and Spectrum Health Partner on Promising Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Study

In a partnership between Michigan State University in East Lansing and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids called the Cystic Fibrosis Translational Research program, a team of researchers is studying the effectiveness of a promising FDA approved treatment called Trikafta that is a combination of the drugs Elexacaftor, Tezacaftor, and Ivacaftor.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
biospace.com

Promising Signals Emerge from Two Phase II Cancer Studies

Two biopharma companies developing therapeutics in the oncology space reported strong signals in Phase II. Tetra Bio-Pharma made the cut in two ongoing clinical trials for its novel cannabinoid-derived drug aimed at alleviating the pain experienced by cancer patients. QIXLEEF, a new botanical inhaled drug, is being developed as a...
CANCER
Newswise

Smart Transformable Nanoparticles Promise Advances in Tumor Diagnoses, Treatment

Newswise — WASHINGTON, December 7, 2021 -- For more than three decades, biomedical nanomaterials have been successfully developed for the benefit of theranostics -- a compound term referring to the diagnoses and treatment of tumors. The nanoparticles must reach the tumor site and its distinct microenvironment to target the treatment for the tumor.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Cancer registry improves understanding of rare ovarian tumor

Ovarian granulosa cell tumors are a rare type of ovarian cancer that affect the ovaries and fallopian tubes, and can extend further into the pelvis and lymph nodes. Treatment typically follows the same guidelines as other ovarian cancers and often sees the lymph nodes removed via surgery. Researchers at Hokkaido...
CANCER
positivelyosceola.com

Orlando Health: Understanding the Emotional Side of Cancer Treatment

Between chemotherapy, radiation, frequent doctor’s visits, and some of the side effects of cancer treatment, we often focus on how patients physically cope with the disease. But there’s another aspect of cancer care that is equally as important: the emotional and psychological side of each patient’s cancer journey. One analysis...
ORLANDO, FL
ScienceAlert

Plants Used by The First Australians Seem to Stop Cancer Cells Rejecting Treatment

The sticky leaves of a native Australian shrub, used by the nation's First Peoples as medicine, have been found to contain compounds that could possibly assist with cancer treatment. Crude extracts of resin from the species Eremophila galeata appear to stop cancer cells from pushing medicine out via 'efflux' pumps. In short, the extract takes away the defense some cancer cells use to spit treatments like chemotherapy out of their 'bodies'. For thousands of years, the resin from this Australian family of flowering plants, whose name translates to 'desert loving', has been used by Aboriginal people in smoking ceremonies designed to boost...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New method to model bladder cancer treatments

Bladder cancer presents a number of challenges when choosing a course of treatment, but researchers at Iowa State University hope their innovative research might help doctors and patients arrive at an optimal treatment plan faster. Doctors and patients must weigh numerous variables when choosing the right course of treatment following...
CANCER
KevinMD.com

Keeping a cancer diagnosis silent

It is a seasonally cold fall evening in Long Island, NY, and I am standing in a field in the middle of what should be a darkened park. Still, I am truly amazed by how bright it is lit up by lanterns with different colors demarcating patients, families, and remembrances.
CANCER

