Christmas Happenings And Pop-Ups In Austin

This dance troupe from NNK Dance Plus in Callao was one of the many groups to spread Christmas cheer along the parade route as Callao launched its Christmas season on Sunday, December 5, with a nearly full day of activities. With an afternoon visit from Saint Nick and a parade with the Burgess family serving as Grand Marshal, families had plenty to do before an evening of hot chocolate and Christmas carols sung by a community choir. A live nativity scene, complete with the story of the child born in a manger told by the Hon. R. Michael McKenney, concluded the event as the village Christmas “tree” made of crab pots was lit. The event was sponsored by the Callao Hometown Community Association Inc. and the Callao Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary.

