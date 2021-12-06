ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Christmas Happenings And Pop-Ups In Austin

By Emily Grant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve put together a list of some of our favorite ways to celebrate the holidays in Austin! From light shows, to Christmas cocktails, to Instagram photo-ops, ATX has different snowy celebrations popping up all over the city. Winter Wonderland At Austin Motel. A neon rainbow holiday experience, the Austin...

Wichita Eagle

Christmas pop-up bars popping up all over Wichita with Clark Griswold, Harry Potter flair

Just like Santa, they’re here, they’re jolly, and then they’re gone. They’re Christmas pop-up bars, and they’re popping up all over Wichita this holiday season. The temporary bars, all attached to existing restaurants, exist only for the holiday season and then disappear. This year, they have themes ranging from Harry Potter to Clark Griswold. One even perfectly recreates a snowy mountain ski lodge.
WICHITA, KS
Rappahannock Record

Christmas in Callao

This dance troupe from NNK Dance Plus in Callao was one of the many groups to spread Christmas cheer along the parade route as Callao launched its Christmas season on Sunday, December 5, with a nearly full day of activities. With an afternoon visit from Saint Nick and a parade with the Burgess family serving as Grand Marshal, families had plenty to do before an evening of hot chocolate and Christmas carols sung by a community choir. A live nativity scene, complete with the story of the child born in a manger told by the Hon. R. Michael McKenney, concluded the event as the village Christmas “tree” made of crab pots was lit. The event was sponsored by the Callao Hometown Community Association Inc. and the Callao Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary.
CALLAO, VA
24/7 Wall St.

20 Festive Christmas Dinner Ideas

Every year when Christmastime rolls around, there’s always one question on our minds: What’s for dinner? Whether you eat it on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, whether it’s dinner for two or a big gathering of loved ones, Christmas dinner is (almost) as important as Christmas morning — and we’ve got lots of ideas of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
do512.com

Where to Get Tamales in Austin

You may know tamales, but you may not be aware that tamales are a deliciously important holiday tradition. Christmas tamales originated as part of Las Posadas, a nine-day Christmas celebration with centuries-old roots in Mexico. Today, these warm bundles of masa (corn dough) and other tasty fillings like cheese, pork, or beans are central to many holiday gatherings across the Lone Star State. Whether you’ve been a tamale fan since childhood or are a newbie to this corn-husk-wrapped delight, we’re serving up some of the best places around Austin to get your hands on fresh hot tamales.
AUSTIN, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Chamber Planning Shop Late, Shop Local and Christmas Pop-Up Market

CROCKETT – Owning and running a small business can sometimes feel like being alone while wading through a big, dangerous world. Fortunately for businesses in the Crockett area, a personal bodyguard keeps watch. Once again, the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce is stepping up to offer artisans, craftsmen, and vendors...
CROCKETT, TX
ocnjdaily.com

Christmas Trees Pop Up On Ocean City Beaches

First there was the North Street Christmas tree, one that came to symbolize the strength of a community during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Sue McElwee’s idea to place a tree on the North Street beach gave fellow Ocean City resident, Melanie Stampone, the motivation to put a tree at her end of the island on 55th Street beach.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NWI.com

Pop-up Christmas store giving away free gifts to kids

A new pop-up Christmas store in East Chicago is offering children free toys, gifts for their parents and pictures with Santa. The nonprofit Paying It Forward opened the store at 819 W. Chicago Ave. with the goal of providing gifts to any children who visit. The charity is seeking donations of unwrapped toys as it aims to provide gifts to at least 500 less fortunate children this holiday season.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
Marshall Independent

Home for the holidays

MARSHALL — A warm fireplace, a Christmas tree and lights can really set a holiday mood. But the stops on the Lyon County Historical Society’s Holiday Home Tour also had plenty of additional details that caught visitors’ eyes. “Oh, my goodness,” one tour-goer said, as she stepped into the historic...
MARSHALL, MN
houstononthecheap.com

Christmas Lights in River Oaks, Houston – 2021 Guide For Best Times To Visit, Map, Tours & More!

Get yourself in the Christmas spirit early this year by taking a tour through the magical Christmas lights in River Oaks, Houston!. Here comes Santa Claus! Halloween and Thanksgiving came and went with lightning speed and Christmas will be here before we know it. There is no reason to procrastinate feeling that holiday season joy. Grab your Christmas music playlist, some hot chocolate, and your loved ones, and head over to River Oaks to see some of the most incredibly decorated houses in all of Houston!
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Holiday Parade

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Holiday Parade is the city’s largest one-day, outdoor event and has become a holiday tradition for thousands of families throughout North Texas. The show stopping parade is commonly known as "The Miracle on Commerce Street."
DALLAS, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Downtown Holiday Stroll

Head to the Texas State Capitol tonight for the 2021 Downtown Holiday Stroll! This Austin tradition also includes an annual Holiday Sing-Along and the downtown tree lighting! Immediately following the tree lighting, Austin quintet Los Coast will close out the night with a special performance. Along with live music, you can expect carol singing, an artisan market, local food, and more!
AUSTIN, TX
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

A Christmas Story Pop-Up Delights at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights, Illinois

Disclosure: I did receive a complimentary meal to help make a thorough review. no other compensation was received. All opinions are 100% my own. A Christmas Story Pop-Up at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights infuses holiday charm and nostalgia into a favorite Chicago suburban nightspot. We felt totally wrapped up in the holiday spirit from the time we entered until we left during a recent evening out at Hey Nonny.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS DFW

The Christmas Capital of Texas Is located in North Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Since 2009, the City of Grapevine has held the title as the Christmas Capital of Texas. Each year they pull out all the stops to make sure they remain the biggest and best Christmas town in the state! Kevin Mitchell with the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, says from the decorations on each storefront along its historic Main Street, to the endless list of events and programs, the City of Grapevine takes Christmas to a whole new level. “There’s over 1,500 activities from the start on November 22nd all the way to January 10th,” Mitchell explains. https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/events/ Emily Henvey is with...
TEXAS STATE
Athens Daily Review

Athens parade unwraps Saturday

What could be sweeter than the bright lights and music of an Athens Christmas parade?. The 2021 Christmas parade is organized by the City of Athens in partnership with the Athens Chamber of Commerce. The aggregation moves out at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, taking its usual route from Trinity Valley Community...
ATHENS, TX

