Lee County, FL

Massive trash piles spill out of accused animal hoarder’s Buckingham home

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Massive piles of trash spilled out of an accused animal hoarder’s home in Buckingham.

The former owner Luuly Quang was arrested on several animal cruelty charges in October and has been arrested in the past for keeping animals in deplorable conditions.

Lee County’s Waste Management and solid waste teams were at the home using a giant claw truck to remove the mounds of trash.

Neighbors said when Quang was arrested that she was hoarding more than a dozen cats, and they’ve even seen raccoons and armadillos at her home.

Quang is still in jail, but her family was on Higgins Avenue trying to get her car from behind all the trash. Family members said Quang foreclosed on the home, causing clean-up crews to be called in.

