ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family Focus: Keeping kids honed in during the holidays

WTOL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember means, hustle, bustle, visiting, shopping and...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Keeping your living spaces organized during the busy holiday season

Courtney Clark from Set the Stage is back in the studio and has some helpful tips for staying organized during the holidays. Her goal is to help people love their space and at this time of year we all spend a lot of time in our homes and our cars, so today she is sharing products that will make our lives easier.
HOME & GARDEN
Jalopnik

What Car Offers The Best Escape From Your Family During The Holidays?

And while it’s nice to catch up with family at this time of year, sometimes it can all get a bit much. Maybe you live in a household that’s divided between a love of Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen? Or perhaps your eco-conscious, Tesla-driving cousin finds themselves at loggerheads (translated: at wits’ end) with your Camaro-driving mother every time they meet.
RELATIONSHIPS
WRAL

Tips for keeping kids safe from holiday hazards

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The holidays for many are a time of celebrations with family.They can also present hazards for kids that may land them in the local emergency room.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
knopnews2.com

How to keep your family safe from COVID this Thanksgiving holiday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday marks the second Thanksgiving during the coronavirus pandemic. Some families are spending time together for the first time in nearly two years. This, as COVID cases continue to rise across the country and millions remain unvaccinated, leaving some worried about possible risks for infection.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
WLOX

Fitness expert weighs in on keeping healthy during holiday season

The Beau Rivage is gearing up for the holiday season stocking up with gifts and Christmas decorations. The holidays are around the corner, and the Salvation Army is making sure they do everything they can to make this holiday season happy. Toys for Tots to kick off on the Mississippi...
WORKOUTS
Axios Des Moines

10 ways to keep family busy in Des Moines during Thanksgiving

Family in town? Looking for ways to get out of the house? We've got you covered.Here are 10 things to do near Des Moines this Thanksgiving week.Wednesday🎵 Test your 90's pop culture knowledge during trivia at the Iowa Distilling Company from 6-8pm.🍺 Partake in "Drinksgiving" at Smash Park. They'll be hosting events all day, including "Friends" trivia and a Football Bowling tournament.✈️ Stop by Kinship Brewing in Waukee, where there's free bingo and a showing of "Planes, Trains & Automobiles." Doors open at 3pm.Friday🎄 Check out bright displays at Jolly Holiday Lights in Altoona. Held daily through Jan. 2, from...
DES MOINES, IA
warricknews.com

Five tips for maintaining kids’ routines during the holidays

Over the holiday season, it’s all too easy for your children’s routine to get thrown off track. Here are five tips to help you stick to a schedule and hopefully keep meltdowns to a minimum. Prioritize sleep. Tired kids tend to get cranky, hyper and easily flustered. While a late...
KIDS
foxbangor.com

Keep your tree healthy, safe during holidays

AMHERST — It’s an annual tradition for many families — decorating a tree to mark the holiday season but where you put the tree inside your home could be a major safety factor. Michael Pomroy owns Christmas Tree Ranch in Amherst. He said putting your tree in the wrong spot...
AMHERST, ME
wfxrtv.com

Keep kids busy and away from screens during school breaks

Kids across the southwest and central Virginia area will be let out of school for winter break. The first inclination might be to allow them to watch TV or tablets. However, experts say that may not be the best idea. Living Local host Kianna Price talks with Megan Alpine from Family Services of Roanoke Valley about managing screen time for kids during the holidays.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy