Listening to personally meaningful music may benefit the brain in people with mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s disease. That’s the finding of a small study by researchers from the University of Toronto, who sought to learn more about the ways in which music can affect brain health in this population. They asked 14 volunteers with early-stage cognitive decline — six of whom were musicians and eight of whom were not — to listen to music for one hour a day for three weeks. Each participant’s playlist was comprised of music that they were familiar with and that was personally meaningful to them.

11 DAYS AGO