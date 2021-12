LA VERNE, CA — Jazzlyn Johnson has been named the SCIAC Defensive Player of the Week, the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced today. Johnson led La Verne to a 2-0 week where the Leos defeated the University of Antelope Valley and Bethesda University 90-75 and 99-49 respectively on back-to-back nights. Johnson collected six steals in the two-game span, capping it off with a whopping four steals on Saturday evening against Bethesda. Johnson made a push for offensive player of the week as well with 31 points Friday night while averaging 18 ppg on the week.

LA VERNE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO