Kevin Durant has been locked and loaded since the season jumped off. Some mere mortals might have felt more pressure, but he has a certain way about him where he really doesn’t seem to feel much of it. Durant came in ranked the best player in the NBA by ESPN and Sports Illustrated. That was before we knew he would be without the services of the superstar he first signed on with to play for the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, Kyrie Irving.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO