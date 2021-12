What an awful afternoon, once again, and Everton fall to yet another defeat today at Brentford as the season continues to unravel. Everton were beaten 1-0 by a Bees’ side also in terrible form going into the match that offered very little themselves and looked a team as poor as the Blues’ themselves are. That’s how far this club has fallen and how much work has to be done.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO