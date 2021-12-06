ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles ahead of schedule under rookie coach Nick Sirianni

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles have already won two...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts will remain Eagles QB despite Gardner Minshew's impressive debut vs. Jets

Gardner Minshew has a history of drumming up quarterback controversy with impressive performances off the bench, and the former Jaguars starter was nearly flawless for the Eagles on Sunday in place of an injured Jalen Hurts. But coach Nick Sirianni doesn't foresee any changes at the position after Minshew's big Philly debut. Asked after the Eagles' 33-18 rout of the Jets whether Hurts will remain the No. 1 QB moving forward, Sirianni was clear: "Yeah, of course."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles
ClutchPoints

Nick Sirianni reacts to Eagles disappointing loss to Giants

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was not too happy after his team’s disappointing loss to the New York Giants. The Eagles lost this game 13-7 as their offense looked worse than it ever has. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was only able to put up 129 yards on 14-31 and also...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Sirianni on why he won't bench Jalen Reagor; How WR gives Eagles best chance to win

Jalen Reagor played what some could describe as the worst performance of his NFL career, and he works to put two brutal drops behind him, his head coach is staying confident. Rather than focusing on the lack of depth at wide receiver or star power on the bench, head coach Nick Sirianni gave this vague answer when asked about Reagor potentially losing snaps in the Eagles offense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Shares Jalen Hurts Injury News

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was unclear on the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts for this week. Sirianni spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and said that Hurts is dealing with a sore ankle. The team will update his status later in the week as they prepare to face the New York Jets next Sunday.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

McCaffery: Nick Sirianni must show he can limit Eagles’ in-house gripes

Nick Sirianni didn’t rise to the top of the football coaching profession without being able to author a playbook, set a plan and, if necessary, adapt to changing circumstances. Have the Eagles been passing too frequently? Fine. Retreat to the running game. Have they been too permissive in the secondary?...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES QB HURTS ANKLE IS SORE, HOPEFUL FOR JETS, NICK SAYS!

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said today quarterback Jalen Hurts is nursing a sore ankle but he is “hopeful” Hurts will play in Week 13 against the Jets. Hurts finished the loss to the Giants Sunday but posted one of his worst outings of the year, passing for just 129 yards while tossing the interceptions.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

ADMIT IT — EAGLES COACH NICK SIRIANNI IS GROWING ON YOU!

Nick Sirianni has turned around the Eagles and the perception of him as a competent NFL coach. His Eagles, at 5-6, already have one more win than last season’s 4-11-1 squad. Sirianni has improved his offense’s Expected Points Added per play rank from 30th to 10th. The defense has remained steady. They ranked ninth in EPA per play against last season and are 10th this year.
NFL
Mercury

Eagles Notes: Nick Sirianni not dropping Jalen Reagor anytime soon

Forget the catch percentage. Even Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor wouldn’t put it atop his NFL resume. With 25 receptions on 45 targets (55.6 percent) this season, Reagor isn’t near the top 100 catch ratios in the league. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, however, scoffs at those numbers. In fact,...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni says Jason Kelce is “the toughest guy I’ve ever been around”

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Wednesday and gave some injury updates, as well as talked about how Jalen Hurts’ ankle injury could affect their game planning for both him and backup QB Gardner Minshew. He also talked about Jason Kelce and how impactful seeing the veteran push to get back on the field so adamantly even though he was injured.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy