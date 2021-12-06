Eagles ahead of schedule under rookie coach Nick Sirianni

The New York Jets are bad. They rank 29th against the pass, 30th against the run, and have been outscored by an average of 12.3 points per game, which, unsurprisingly, is also bottom-of-the-barrel stuff. Of the three wings they’ve recorded on the season, only one, in Week 12 versus the...
The Eagles are heading into the bye week and received some good news on the injury front after Jason Kelce suffered an injury in the win over the Jets, and Steven Nelson exited the game with a shoulder injury. Here are a few updates and observations from Sirianni’s injury update...
Gardner Minshew has a history of drumming up quarterback controversy with impressive performances off the bench, and the former Jaguars starter was nearly flawless for the Eagles on Sunday in place of an injured Jalen Hurts. But coach Nick Sirianni doesn't foresee any changes at the position after Minshew's big Philly debut. Asked after the Eagles' 33-18 rout of the Jets whether Hurts will remain the No. 1 QB moving forward, Sirianni was clear: "Yeah, of course."
The Philadelphia Eagles had a chance to make up important ground in the NFC East in Week 12 when they took on the rival New York Giants, but the team fell flat on its face. Philly had a chance to take the game late in the fourth quarter, but their efforts to march down the field for a game-winning drive came up short.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was not too happy after his team’s disappointing loss to the New York Giants. The Eagles lost this game 13-7 as their offense looked worse than it ever has. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was only able to put up 129 yards on 14-31 and also...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni implied quarterback Jalen Hurts earned a failing grade for his performance in a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. "It's never going to be an A, B, C or D if you turn it over three times, right?...
Nick Sirianni has worked with several talented linemen during his time in the NFL, and the Eagles head coach puts right tackle Lane Johnson at the top of the list. “To me, he’s the best tackle that I’ve been around in my 12, 13 years in the NFL,” Sirianni said this week.
Jalen Reagor played what some could describe as the worst performance of his NFL career, and he works to put two brutal drops behind him, his head coach is staying confident. Rather than focusing on the lack of depth at wide receiver or star power on the bench, head coach Nick Sirianni gave this vague answer when asked about Reagor potentially losing snaps in the Eagles offense.
PHILADELPHIA – On four television screens inside the NovaCare Complex, video clips from a few of the 176 games played between the Eagles and Giants are displayed for people to see as they walk down the corridor. The videos played on a loop are meant to tell the story of one of the longest ongoing rivalries in the NFL and its importance to the organization.
Sometimes, you can kind of see that the bad news is coming even before there’s an announcement. The Philadephia Eagles‘ Week 12 loss to the hated New York Giants was costly, and now there’s more bad news. According to head coach Nick Sirianni, one of the members of their 2020...
Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Monday and gave some (unfortunate) injury updates, as well as talked about their passing game as a whole, what he thinks of Jalen Reagor’s development, and the current mindset of the team. Here’s what the head coach had to say:. Injury...
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was unclear on the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts for this week. Sirianni spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and said that Hurts is dealing with a sore ankle. The team will update his status later in the week as they prepare to face the New York Jets next Sunday.
Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters after the team’s 13-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday afternoon, and talked a bit about their offensive game plan heading into the matchup, what DeVonta Smith said to him on the sideline ahead of the final play, and his thoughts on the performances by Jalen Reagor and Jalen Hurts.
Nick Sirianni didn’t rise to the top of the football coaching profession without being able to author a playbook, set a plan and, if necessary, adapt to changing circumstances. Have the Eagles been passing too frequently? Fine. Retreat to the running game. Have they been too permissive in the secondary?...
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said today quarterback Jalen Hurts is nursing a sore ankle but he is “hopeful” Hurts will play in Week 13 against the Jets. Hurts finished the loss to the Giants Sunday but posted one of his worst outings of the year, passing for just 129 yards while tossing the interceptions.
Nick Sirianni has turned around the Eagles and the perception of him as a competent NFL coach. His Eagles, at 5-6, already have one more win than last season’s 4-11-1 squad. Sirianni has improved his offense’s Expected Points Added per play rank from 30th to 10th. The defense has remained steady. They ranked ninth in EPA per play against last season and are 10th this year.
Forget the catch percentage. Even Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor wouldn’t put it atop his NFL resume. With 25 receptions on 45 targets (55.6 percent) this season, Reagor isn’t near the top 100 catch ratios in the league. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, however, scoffs at those numbers. In fact,...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is scheduled to speak with the media Monday following the team’s loss to the New York Giants. The briefing will take place around 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Sirianni will speak to the media following...
Don’t blame the quarterback’s three interceptions. Don’t blame the receiver’s two drops. Jalen Hurts and Jalen Reagor did their level best. Blame the rookie head coach. Nick Sirianni just had to show us all that he didn’t need a running game. Run the ball? That’s for Neanderthals. Rubes. Dummies. Except...
Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Wednesday and gave some injury updates, as well as talked about how Jalen Hurts’ ankle injury could affect their game planning for both him and backup QB Gardner Minshew. He also talked about Jason Kelce and how impactful seeing the veteran push to get back on the field so adamantly even though he was injured.
