Eagles ahead of schedule under rookie coach Nick Sirianni

Gardner Minshew has a history of drumming up quarterback controversy with impressive performances off the bench, and the former Jaguars starter was nearly flawless for the Eagles on Sunday in place of an injured Jalen Hurts. But coach Nick Sirianni doesn't foresee any changes at the position after Minshew's big Philly debut. Asked after the Eagles' 33-18 rout of the Jets whether Hurts will remain the No. 1 QB moving forward, Sirianni was clear: "Yeah, of course."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO