217 Southern Comfort Food Week!

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Through Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO