ORDINARY BOYS presents: The music of Joy Division + New Order

Indiana State University School of Music will present a holiday concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in the University Hall Theater in the Bayh College of Education. “This is going to be a really diverse program,” said Dr. Scott Buchanan, ISU director of choral activities. “We started the event a couple of years ago as a choral concert. However, in the last few years (excluding 2020) it has developed into a true School of Music program. In addition to the choral groups, there will two student string quartets, as well as a saxophone choir. The holiday season is such a special time here in Terre Haute, and there is no better way to kick it off than by sharing music with the community.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO