Vardy's Rochester team joins MLS Next Pro, launching in 2022

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is delighted seeing Rochester New York FC registered with the new MLS Next Pro competition. Vardy took a minority stake in Rochester NY FC earlier this year and it was revealed on Monday that they would compete in the inaugural MLS Next Pro, which aims to develop players to compete at the top level in future.
The U-15s, U-16s and U-17s are set to represent the 5-Stripes at the inaugural MLS NEXT Fest in Norco, California, Friday, Dec. 3 through Tuesday, Dec. 7. The 5-day event, which will feature 300 of the best youth teams across the U.S. and Canada, is an opportunity for North America’s top prospects to be seen by college, national team and professional coaches.
The Revolution’s season ended on a down note as they were eliminated from the playoffs in one game. But they proved to be MLS’s best team during the regular season, and they had four players named to the MLS Best XI team Thursday. Matt Turner became the first Revolution goalkeeper...
Kickoff party at the Reuben’s Brews taproom on Thursday, December 9th. In addition to a dozen breweries, the Ballard neighbrohood now has a semi-professional soccer club, Ballard FC. Reuben’s Brews announced yesterday that it has signed on as the club’s title sponsor. (Pictured above, Ballard FC’s co-founders Sam Zisette, Chris Kaimmer, and Lamar Neagle.)
NEW YORK (December 6, 2021) – Today, MLS NEXT Pro announced the 21 clubs that will compete in the new professional league’s inaugural 2022 season. Adidas will serve as MLS NEXT Pro’s first corporate sponsor. Established in June by Major League Soccer, the new professional league will complete an integrated...
MLS NEXT Pro announced on Monday the 21 clubs that will compete in the new professional league’s inaugural 2022 season. Established in June by Major League Soccer, the new professional league will complete an integrated player pathway from MLS NEXT through to MLS first teams. The new league will offer young players and experienced professionals the opportunity to develop and showcase their talents while competing for an MLS NEXT Pro championship.
