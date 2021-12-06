Vardy's Rochester team joins MLS Next Pro, launching in 2022

Philadelphia Union II will be returning to an official league schedule in 2022 as one of 21 teams in the new third division professional league MLS has named MLS Next Pro. The Union’s second team has been participating in a kind of dry run for the new lower division league playing several squads from other MLS teams over the last few months. The friendlies were not announced and were closed to media.

