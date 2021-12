One thing's for sure: Dunkin' is preparing for the holiday season in a big way and is leaving no mistletoe unturned to make their customers merry. According to the brand's website, fans will have plenty of festive products to look forward to this year. Not only has the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte returned for those who swear by the holiday beverage (via Delish), but Dunkin' devotees can also opt for the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, the Dunkin' Midnight dark roast coffee, and new food offerings like the Cranberry Orange Muffin and Pancake Minis (filled with maple bits), among other delicious options.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO