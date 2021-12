Oregon State Police are seeking the public’s help, now that their investigation into the poisoning of eight wolves in Eastern Oregon has stalled out. State troopers with the agency’s Fish and Wildlife Division have been trying since last February to determine who is responsible for the poisoning deaths of all five wolves in the Catherine Pack. The dead wolves were located southeast of Mount Harris in Union County, according to an OSP press release issued Thursday.

