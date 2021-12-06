ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Beverly Hills philanthropist Jacqueline Avant

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faSFk_0dFjTiHN00

A man who was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of philanthropist Jackie Avant in her Beverly Hills home last week has been charged, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Aariel Maynor, 29, faces murder and attempted murder charges in the Dec. 1 attack in which Avant’s security guard was also shot at but not injured. Maynor was also charged with being a felon with a firearm, two counts of residential burglary with a person present and an allegation that he used an assault long-barrel pistol during the crimes.

The 81-year-old victim was the wife of music legend Clarence Avant.

The incident was reported about 2:25 a.m. in the upscale neighborhood of Trousdale Estates. Responding officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department found Avant suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Shortly after the shooting, surveillance videos caught the suspect’s vehicle heading east out of Beverly Hills.

About an hour after the shooting, Los Angeles police officers responded to another shooting at a home in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in the Hollywood Hills. Maynor was found in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot. Authorities said he had accidentally shot himself during a burglary.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to a hospital. He was eventually identified as the suspect in the Avant shooting.

Though authorities said last week it was not clear what the motive behind the Beverly Hills incident was, Maynor has been charged with robbery.

Maynor’s arraignment was continued to Tuesday.

“Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. Her generosity and good will touched so many lives.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man shot, killed in La Puente: Sheriff’s Department

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed in La Puente Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, whose name was not released, was found “suffering from gunshot wounds” on the sidewalk at an apartment complex in the 17000 block of Hurley Street at about 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said […]
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA

17-year-old arrested for Rialto murder: Police

Two months after the fatal shooting of Juan Carlos Juarez in Rialto, a 17-year-old from San Bernardino was arrested Wednesday and faces murder charges in the case, according to the Rialto Police Department. The teenage boy, whose name was not released, was arrested in the 900 block of East Gilbert Street in San Bernardino about […]
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Search on for man who attempted to abduct 2 women in Westminster

Police are asking the public for help in their search for whoever attempted to kidnap two women in Westminster earlier this week. The incidents were reported about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Hoover Street and Garden Grove Boulevard, according to a news release from the Westminster Police Department. Officers found two women at […]
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

Alleged serial rapist facing 14 counts left victim with broken leg in ditch for days: Riverside County DA

A man being described as a serial rapist has been charged with 14 counts, including attempted murder, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jose Manuel Garcia, 36, was charged with physically and/or sexually assaulting six women in the Coachella Valley area from September 2020 to August 2021, officials said. Three victims were allegedly […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man arrested in armed robbery at Chase bank in Fontana

A 36-year-old man was arrested as a suspect in an armed robbery at a Chase bank in Fontana amid a  series of recent bank robberies throughout the Inland Empire, police announced Thursday. The robbery happened around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 2, when an armed man wearing a disguise walked into the Chase bank on the 16100 […]
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Man gets 15 years to life in prison for DUI crash that killed Costa Mesa fire captain

A 28-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for crashing into and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain in 2018. The driver, Stephen Taylor Scarpa of Mission Viejo, was under the influence of narcotics at the time, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Scarpa was convicted in September of one felony […]
COSTA MESA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Avant
KTLA

23-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run by possible DUI driver in Burbank: Police

An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run driver left a 23-year-old woman dead in Burbank Friday night, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a crash at about 9:30 p.m. near San Fernando Boulevard and Delaware Road, where they found witnesses trying to render aid to a woman, the Burbank Police Department said. The […]
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills 85-year-old man in Reseda: LAPD

An 85-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Reseda on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was crossing Saticoy Street near Garden Grove Avenue at about 2:45 when he was struck by a white, four-door, “possibly newer model Hyundai Accent” traveling east, police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rapper Slim 400 shot, killed in Inglewood

Rapper Vincent Cohran, known by the stage name Slim 400, was shot and killed in Inglewood Wednesday, officials said. Around 7:50 p.m., a shooting occurred along the 8600 block of 7th Avenue, Lt. Scott T. Collins of the Inglewood Police Department told KTLA. Officers were in the general area on patrol, when they heard the gunfire, […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Trousdale Estates#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Woman shot on 210 Fwy in Pasadena, drives self to hospital: CHP

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena on Thursday and drove herself to a nearby hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 27-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, was struck by gunfire in the face and arm at about 7:30 p.m. as she […]
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

‘When you wrestle with a pig, you both get muddy,’ L.A. County DA says amid feud with Sheriff Villanueva

A news conference held by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to mark his first year in office ended with him defending his policies and comparing L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva to a pig.   Villanueva has been particularly critical of Gascón, supporting a recall effort and describing the district attorney’s time in office as […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

DNA match solves cold case of Bay Area waitress killed in 1996

A DNA match has helped cold case investigators solve the killing of a San Francisco Bay Area waitress whose body was found in a restaurant’s basement bathroom 25 years ago, authorities said Thursday. A murder charge was filed by prosecutors against prison inmate Danny Lamont Hamilton, alleging he drowned Priscilla Lewis during an attempted rape […]
CROCKETT, CA
KTLA

180 arrested in gang crackdown in San Bernardino

Authorities on Thursday announced the takedown of a Southern California street gang that included 180 arrests and the seizure of illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns. The investigation into the violent Westside Verdugo gang, which has been based in the San Bernardino area for decades, also helped detectives solve two homicides, authorities said. David Green, […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

State medical official ‘ambushed’ by anti-vaccine group, she says

The president of California’s medical board, which issues medical licenses and disciplines doctors, says a group of anti-vaccine activists stalked her at home and followed her to her office — where four men confronted her in a dark parking garage in what she described as a terrifying experience. Kristina Lawson, a former mayor of Walnut […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTLA

KTLA

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy