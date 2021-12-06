First-Line Paxalisib Yields Positive Results in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma

Nina Shah, MD, highlights some of the major takeaways in multiple myeloma from the 2021 European Hematology Association Congress. Nina Shah, MD: One of the major highlights from the European Hematology Association Congress from 2021, particularly for multiple myeloma, was the presentation of the overall survival data from the MAIA trial [NCT02252172]. In this trial, patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who were transplant-ineligible were randomized to receive daratumumab (Darzalex), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone versus lenalidomide and dexamethasone with a primary end point of PFS [progression-free survival]. We already knew that the patients did better from a PFS standpoint [if they] got the triplet therapy. Finally, we now have overall survival data, and that data look nice for these patients who are transplant ineligible and who may be getting daratumumab, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone. They had a significant overall survival improvement versus lenalidomide and dexamethasone. That was one of the biggest takeaways from that Congress because it makes you feel better about choosing that regimen and has changed the way that a lot of us approach transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma.

CANCER ・ 10 HOURS AGO