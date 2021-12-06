ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First-Line Paxalisib Yields Positive Results in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma

By Ariana Pelosci
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma who were treated with paxalisib saw positive efficacy and safety results. Paxalisib (GDC-0084) as first line therapy for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma achieved positive results in terms of the drug’s safety and efficacy profile, according to a press release on a phase 2 study (NCT03522298)...

MedicalXpress

Antihistamines can influence immunotherapy response by enhancing T cell activation

New research from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center found that treatment with antihistamines, a commonly used allergy medication, was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors. The preclinical study demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment. The findings were published today in Cancer Cell.
cancernetwork.com

First-Line Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Yields Impressive Treatment-Free Survival in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received first-line nivolumab and ipilimumab experienced an improved treatment-free survival vs sunitinib. Treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) resulted in an improved treatment-free survival (TFS) compared with sunitinib (Sutent) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, according to the results of the phase 3 CheckMate-214 trial (NCT02231749).1.
Nature.com

Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
The Press

Kintara Announces First International Site Activation in GCAR Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial for Glioblastoma

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that the VAL-083 treatment arm in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) has been activated at its first Canadian site, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.
Psychiatric Times

Pimavanserin: New Positive Study Results

Negative symptoms of schizophrenia are associated with higher overall morbidity and decreased functioning. These study results offer hope. Promising results come from phase 2 ADVANCE study.1 ADVANCE—an international, 26-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study—evaluated the efficacy and safety of adjunctive pimavanserin treatment in outpatients with moderate-to-severe predominant negative symptoms of schizophrenia who had achieved control of positive symptoms with their ongoing antipsychotic treatment. Pimavanserin is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist preferentially targeting 5-HT2A receptors.
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Usmani and Participants Review Using Transplant and Combination Therapy in a Patient With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with worsening fatigue on exertion and pallor with an ECOG performance score of 2 and was diagnoses with stage II standard-risk multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Saad Zafar Usmani, MD, MBA, chief, Plasma Cell Disorders Program, director, Clinical Research in Hematologic Malignancies, Levine Cancer Institute, Atrium Health, discussed the case of a 51-year-old patients with newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma with 6 peers.
cancernetwork.com

Zanubrutinib Combo Meets Primary End Point of Undetectable MRD in CLL/SLL Despite Short Treatment Duration

Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic leukemia treated with zanubrutinib, obinutuzumab, and venetoclax experienced increased rates of undetectable minimal residual disease in peripheral blood and bone marrow. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) combined with obinutuzumab (Gazyva) and venetoclax (Venclexta) yielding a promising rate of undetectable minimal residual disease (MRD) in peripheral...
targetedonc.com

Injectable Melphalan Hydrochloride Demonstrates Efficacy in Liver-Dominant Metastatic Ocular Melanoma

In the phase 3 FOCUS study, a positive result for a secondary end point was observed with melphalan hydrochloride for injection in patients liver-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma. Melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system (Hepzato) was found to significantly improve overall survival in patients with liver-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma, according to...
targetedonc.com

Multigene Sequencing Used to Choose Matched Targeted Therapy in mBC Show PFS Improvement

A pooled analysis of results from the randomized phase 2 SAFIR02_BREAST and SAFIR-PI3K trials show promise for the use of multigene sequencing to select targeted therapy for metastatic breast cancer. A pooled analysis of findings from the randomized phase 2 SAFIR02_BREAST (NCT02299999) and SAFIR-PI3K (NCT03386162) trials demonstrate that genomic alteration...
targetedonc.com

Datopotamab Deruxtecan Demonstrates Highly Promising Efficacy in Advanced or Metastatic TNBC

Early results from a phase 1 study show promise for datopotamab deruxtecan for patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Treatment with datopotamab deruxtecan phase 1 TROPION-PanTumor01 trial (NCT03401385) showed promising activity through overall response rates (ORRs) in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), according to cohort data presented during the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).1.
cancernetwork.com

Pre-treatment HRQOL Prognostic Factors Identified for Older Patients With Newly Diagnosed Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Researchers utilized the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire to examine the prognostic impact on survival of pre-treatment health-related quality of life parameters for patients with newly diagnosed mantle cell lymphoma. Pre‐treatment health-related quality of life (HRQOL) parameters were comparable to age and gender...
cancernetwork.com

Alectinib Yields Better Overall Survival Than Ceritinib in ALK-Positive Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

The use of alectinib to treat ALK-positive non–small cell lung cancer resulted in better overall survival compared with ceritinib. A longer overall survival (OS) was achieved in patients with ALK-positive non–small cell lung cancer who were treated with alectinib (Alecensa) compared with ceritinib (Zykadia), according to results from a study published in JAMA Network Open.
cancernetwork.com

Highlights From the 2021 European Hematology Association Congress on Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, highlights some of the major takeaways in multiple myeloma from the 2021 European Hematology Association Congress. Nina Shah, MD: One of the major highlights from the European Hematology Association Congress from 2021, particularly for multiple myeloma, was the presentation of the overall survival data from the MAIA trial [NCT02252172]. In this trial, patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who were transplant-ineligible were randomized to receive daratumumab (Darzalex), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone versus lenalidomide and dexamethasone with a primary end point of PFS [progression-free survival]. We already knew that the patients did better from a PFS standpoint [if they] got the triplet therapy. Finally, we now have overall survival data, and that data look nice for these patients who are transplant ineligible and who may be getting daratumumab, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone. They had a significant overall survival improvement versus lenalidomide and dexamethasone. That was one of the biggest takeaways from that Congress because it makes you feel better about choosing that regimen and has changed the way that a lot of us approach transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma.
cancernetwork.com

Positive Response Activity Seen With Datopotamab Deruxtecan in Advanced TNBC

Positive response data were seen when patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer were treated with datopotamab deruxtecan. The TROP2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), datopotamab deruxtecan, displayed strong and durable efficacy results in the form of overall response rates (ORRs) when treating patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), according to cohort data from the phase 1 TROPION-PanTumor01 trial (NCT03401385) presented at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).1.
cancernetwork.com

Breakthroughs in Therapeutic Options for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses breakthroughs in the treatment of multiple myeloma throughout the preceding year. Nina Shah, MD: One of the biggest breakthroughs that we've had for multiple myeloma is the first FDA-approved engineered T-cell therapy. It happened midway through the year in the spring, giving us the approval for the bb2121 product, also known as ide-cel [idecabtagene vicleucel; Abecma], for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma [after 4 or more prior lines of therapy]. That's probably the biggest breakthrough but we've also had some interesting other breakthroughs, which include approvals of certain forms of daratumumab (Darzalex), for example, the subcutaneous form, in conjunction with carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory disease in [patients who received] 1 to 3 prior lines [of therapy]. Similarly, isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib, and dexamethasone has also been approved. We have a lot more options for our patients in the relapsed or refractory setting.
pharmacytimes.com

Zanubrutinib, Venetoclax Combination Therapy Well-Tolerated in Certain Patients With CLL or SLL

The investigators said that there were no new safety signals identified, and no reported instances of tumor lysis syndrome. The combination therapy of zanubrutinib (Brukinsa, BeiGene) and venetoclax was well-tolerated in treatment-naïve (TN) patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and the high-risk feature, deletion of chromosome 17p13.1 (del(17p)), according to the early results from arm D of the SEQUOIA trial presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition. The investigators said that there were no new safety signals identified, and no reported instances of tumor lysis syndrome (TLS).1.
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial for thyroid cancer patients: Targeted alpha therapy using astatine

A research team from the Graduate School of Medicine at Osaka University has started an investigator-initiated clinical trial of sodium astatine ([211At]NaAt) injection for refractory differentiated thyroid cancer patients. The phase I trial evaluates the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of astatine for use in alpha therapy in patients with refractory differentiated thyroid cancer who responded inadequately to standard of care.
targetedonc.com

Role of Biomarkers in Choosing Advanced Endometrial Cancer Treatment

Bhavana Pothuri, MD, discusses the importance of determining biomarkers of patients with endometrial cancer to decide on treatment options. Bhavana Pothuri, MD, professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and director of Gynecologic Oncology Clinical Trials at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, discusses the importance of determining biomarkers of patients with endometrial cancer to decide on treatment options.
MedCity News

Early clinical data validate rare immune cell for Adicet’s off-the-shelf cancer therapy

Cancer cell therapy research is advancing toward off-the-shelf products that overcome some of the logistical challenges of timely manufacturing and dosing of these complex biological treatments. Adicet Bio is using a different type of immune cell that it says is better suited to the task, and an early look at the first clinical test of its lead candidate is showing promise in addressing cancerous B cells.
