Vols star RB transferring to the ACC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was on Black Friday when Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans announced he would enter the transfer portal, now, he’s announced where he’s headed.

The junior will dawn cardinal red for Louisville next season according to his announcement on Twitter.

Evans rushed 81 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns for the Vols — along with four catches for 74 yards and a score.

