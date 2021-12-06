Vols star RB transferring to the ACC
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was on Black Friday when Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans announced he would enter the transfer portal, now, he’s announced where he’s headed.Vols star running back enters transfer portal
The junior will dawn cardinal red for Louisville next season according to his announcement on Twitter.The Latest: Tennessee Football Coverage
Evans rushed 81 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns for the Vols — along with four catches for 74 yards and a score.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 1