ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, TN

Vols star RB transferring to the ACC

By Caleb Wethington
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPd2N_0dFjSU7Y00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was on Black Friday when Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans announced he would enter the transfer portal, now, he’s announced where he’s headed.

Vols star running back enters transfer portal

The junior will dawn cardinal red for Louisville next season according to his announcement on Twitter.

The Latest: Tennessee Football Coverage

Evans rushed 81 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns for the Vols — along with four catches for 74 yards and a score.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Bearden tabs Josh Jones as next head football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden Bulldogs announced that they are hiring Josh Jones as their next head football coach. Jones spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Powell High School. He helped lead the Panthers to a state title in 2021. “I am absolutely fired up to be the head football […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Top-ranked Powell DL talks Tennessee visit

The highly coveted five-star Powell defensive lineman ended his state championship-winning senior season with 93 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 40 pressures, and six rushing touchdowns. ESPN's top prospect talked about his visit to the Vols and had some things to say to give Tennessee fans hope.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Clinton topples Halls, wins seventh straight game

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Clinton took care of business against Halls 66-49 to move to 7-1 on the season. The Dragons had five different scorers in double-digits. Rishon Bright led the way for the Dragons pouring in 16 points. Lane Harrison finished with 14 points. Jackson Garner chipped in 13. Trace Thackerson tallied 11 points. […]
CLINTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Louisville, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
WATE

Nicky Anosike resigns as Anderson County girls basketball head coach

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Lady Vol for Life Nicky Anosike has resigned as the head coach of the Anderson County girls basketball team in order to focus on time with her family. Anosike gave birth to twins this past summer. During the pregnancy, Anisoke was advised to terminate one of the babies during pregnancy in order […]
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Memphis ranked No. 1 most dangerous city

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis has been ranked as the most dangerous city in the United States, according to a 24/7 Wall St. study using FBI statistics. Memphis is also ranked with the second highest homicide rate than any U.S. metro area. In 2019, there were 237 homicides reported. That number climbed to 327 in 2020, which […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy