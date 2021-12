Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said in an interview with PBS that he believes it's "undeniable" he got COVID-19 from then-President Trump last year. Driving the news: Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed in his new book that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 26, 2020 — six days before it was publically announced on Oct. 2. Christie tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3, 2020.

