SALISBURY, N.C. - A Coker University men's basketball comeback effort fell sort at Catawba Wednesday night (Dec. 1) in South Atlantic Conference action, as the Cobras dropped the league contest by a score of 74-69. Catawba led 14-6 seven and a half minutes into the game, while the teams went back and forth over the next few minutes and Coker trimmed the deficit to three with seven and a half minutes to play in the half. The lead fluctuated into the final few minutes of the frame, before the Cobras tied the game at 28 with two minutes to play in the period. Catawba would take a 34-31 edge to the locker room.

CATAWBA, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO