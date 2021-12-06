ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would You Remove a Skunk from Underneath Your Porch?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can cost several hundred dollars to remove a skunk from your home. So I can understand why some people want to save a few bucks and try to do it themselves....

Jennifer Harley
1d ago

wait until they go out in the evening.... close up the entrance of you know where it is if they live there....if it just under your porch.....it will leave eventually 🙄

Dominique Thornton
23h ago

No as long as he does not bother me…..we can cohabite together….he needs a place to stay too.

iceman lerner
21h ago

had a momma skunk and babies under my porch. they grew up and all went off to the woods. no problem.

