Would You Remove a Skunk from Underneath Your Porch?
It can cost several hundred dollars to remove a skunk from your home. So I can understand why some people want to save a few bucks and try to do it themselves....q1043.iheart.com
wait until they go out in the evening.... close up the entrance of you know where it is if they live there....if it just under your porch.....it will leave eventually 🙄
No as long as he does not bother me…..we can cohabite together….he needs a place to stay too.
had a momma skunk and babies under my porch. they grew up and all went off to the woods. no problem.
