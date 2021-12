In September during ABGT 450, Above & Beyond had within their production toolbox an ID that, just a few months later, would claim the title of their first original instrumental of 2021. The punchy, two-part parcel of a standard edit and an extended mix has since been christened “Screwdriver,” and trails Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki’s recent announcement that thanks to a partnership with Cercle, they will soon set up shop atop Guatape, Colombia’s Piedra del Peñol for an intimate live set.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO