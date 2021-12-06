ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dr. Boland on Determining When to Utilize Up-front Perioperative Chemotherapy in CRC

By Patrick Boland, MD
onclive.com
 4 days ago

Patrick Boland, MD, discusses determining when to utilize up-front perioperative chemotherapy for patients with colorectal cancer with liver metastases. Patrick Boland, MD, medical oncologist, member, Gastrointestinal Oncology team, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, RWJBarnabas Health, discusses determining when to utilize up-front perioperative...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
onclive.com

Dr. Raghav on Treatment Considerations With Regorafenib and TAS-102 in CRC

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, discusses the safety profiles of regorafenib and trifluridine/tipiracil, and selecting between the agents for the treatment of patients with colorectal cancer. Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, associate professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Bordoni on the Utility of Adjuvant Atezolizumab in the Adjuvant Setting in NSCLC

Rodolfo Bordoni, MD, discusses the utility of ​atezolizumab in the adjuvant setting in non–small cell lung cancer. Rodolfo Bordoni, MD, medical oncologist, director of clinical research, leader, Phase I Clinical Trials Program, Georgia Cancer Specialists, discusses the utility of ​atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in the adjuvant setting in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Qin on Treatment Considerations for Immunotherapy in NSCLC

Angel Qin, MD, discusses treatment considerations for immunotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed non–small cell lung cancer. Angel Qin, MD, clinical assistant professor, University of Michigan Health, medical oncologist, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, discusses treatment considerations for immunotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed non–small cell lung cancer. To make...
CANCER
onclive.com

Novel Therapies Under Investigation for HR+ MBC

Gabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, FACP: In addition to the CDK [cyclin-dependent kinase]4/6 inhibitors, there is much interest in exploring and understanding mechanisms of resistance to these agents. There is a long list of proposed potential mechanisms of resistance, including loss of RB [retinoblastoma protein], B16 abnormalities, and the development and overexpression of some cyclins in cyclin-dependent kinases. In the interest of developing agents that overcome, or perhaps prevent resistance through CDK4/6 inhibitors there is an extensive body of research to inhibit other cyclin-dependent kinases, including CDK2, CDK7, CDK9, and CDK12. Recent reports have suggested that a CDK7 inhibitor in combination with fulvestrant [Faslodex] has significant activity in a CDK4/6-resistant population. This is a first and important step in the development of this new field, which should expand the utilization of treatments that focus on the cell cycle. This has an independent role in the development and growth of malignant diseases, not only breast cancer but also other types of cancers. It is worth mentioning at this time that while the CDK4/6 inhibitors were developed in hormone receptor-positive HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]-negative metastatic breast cancer, there is much reason to believe that they will have important roles to play in other types of breast cancers as well as other types of solid tumors and perhaps hematologic malignancies.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#Crc#Md#Gastrointestinal Oncology#Rutgers Cancer Institute#Rwjbarnabas Health#Mutational#Ras#Braf
onclive.com

Dr. Anders on Navigating the Treatment Landscape of Metastatic TNBC

Carey K. Anders, MD, discusses navigating the treatment landscape of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Carey K. Anders, MD, medical oncologist, medical director, Brain and Spine Metastases Program, Duke Cancer Center, Duke Health, discusses navigating the treatment landscape of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). Several factors should be considered when selecting...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Erickson on the Varying Safety Profiles of Select PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Britt Erickson, MD, discusses the toxicity profiles of available PARP inhibitors used in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. Britt Erickson, MD, assistant professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health (OBGYN), University of Minnesota Medical School, discusses the toxicity profiles of available PARP inhibitors used in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Lonial on the Management of Belantamab Mafodotin–Related Keratopathy in Multiple Myeloma

Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, discusses the management of belantamab mafodotin-blmf–related keratopathy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, chief medical officer, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, professor and chair, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Anne and Bernard Gray Family Chair, Emory University School of Medicine, discusses the management of belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep)–related keratopathy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
CANCER
onclive.com

Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Represents New Standard of Care for Metastatic TNBC With PD-L1 CPS ≥10

Pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in both progression-free survival and overall survival vs chemotherapy alone in patients with previously untreated, locally recurrent, inoperable, or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have a PD-L1 combined positive score of 10 or higher. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy demonstrated...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
onclive.com

BTK Inhibitors in the Management of CLL

Nitin Jain, MD: Hello, and thank you for joining this OncLive® Events program titled “Updates in CLL: What’s on the Horizon in CLL?” I’m Nitin Jain. I’m an associate professor in the department of leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Tonight, I’m joined by Dr Richard Furman from Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr Furman, do you want to introduce yourself?
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Arnaoutakis on the ADAURA Trial Examining Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancer

Konstantinos Arnaoutakis, MD, discusses the phase 3 ADAURA trial examining osimertinib in the adjuvant treatment of patients with EGFR-mutant lung cancer. Konstantinos Arnaoutakis, MD, hematologist, oncologist, associate professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, discusses the phase 3 ADAURA trial (NCT02511106) examining osimertinib (Tagrisso) in the adjuvant treatment of patients with EGFR-mutant lung cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Lipson on the Role of ctDNA Testing in Melanoma

Evan J. Lipson, MD, discusses the role of circulating tumor DNA ​testing in melanoma. Evan J. Lipson, MD, associate professor of oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses the role of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) ​testing in melanoma. Currently, ctDNA is being utilized in multiple...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Vaishampayan on the Utility of FGFR Inhibitors in Urothelial Cancer

Ulka Nitin Vaishampayan, MBBS, discusses the utility of FGFR inhibitors in ​metastatic urothelial cancer. Ulka Nitin Vaishampayan, MBBS, director, Phase I Program, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, professor of internal medicine, University of Michigan, discusses the utility of FGFR inhibitors in ​metastatic urothelial cancer. FGFR inhibitors are a...
CANCER
onclive.com

ASH 2021 Is Packed With Practice-Changing Hematologic Cancer Data

Not only is the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting bursting with more than 5000 abstracts unveiling pivotal data across a range of hematologic malignancies and disorders, but the conference will be held as a hybrid format after going fully virtual in 2020. Not only is the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting bursting...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Kruse on the Results of a Study Comparing Outcomes in Pleomorphic Vs Non-Pleomorphic Invasive Lobular Carcinoma

Megan Kruse, MD, discusses the results of a study comparing clinical features and outcomes of pleomorphic vs non-pleomorphic invasive lobular carcinoma. Megan Kruse, MD, medical oncologist, Cleveland Clinic, discusses the results of a study comparing clinical features and outcomes of pleomorphic vs non-pleomorphic invasive lobular carcinoma. During the 2021 San...
CANCER
onclive.com

MRD-Guided Treatment Represents the Future in CLL

William G. Wierda, MD, PhD, discussed the results of the phase 2 CAPTIVATE trial and the phase 1/2 TRANSCEND CLL 004 trial, and looked ahead to what the future holds for MRD in patients with CLL. Minimal-residual disease (MRD) has become an important prognostic factor in guiding treatment decisions for...
CANCER
onclive.com

Multidisciplinary Approach is Key to Managing Belantamab Mafodotin–Associated Keratopathy in Myeloma

Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, discusses strategies for managing belantamab mafodotin–associated keratopathy in patients with multiple myeloma. Keratopathy, on ocular toxicity associated with treatment with belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep), is an adverse effect (AE) of interest for both oncologists and patients with multiple myeloma, and management is often dependent on a strong multidisciplinary approach involving ophthalmologists, according to Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP.
CANCER
onclive.com

Frontline Ibrutinib/Venetoclax Induces Higher MRD Clearance and Fewer Relapses in Elderly and Unfit CLL

Frontline fixed-duration treatment with ibrutinib plus venetoclax led to deeper and prolonged rates of undetectable minimal residual disease in the bone marrow and peripheral blood, leading to fewer relapses in the first year post-treatment vs chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab in elderly and unfit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Frontline fixed-duration treatment...
CANCER
onclive.com

Notable Treatment Advances in HER2+ MBC

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: I’m going to keep this moving. ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021] was exciting. There were a lot of neat papers and manuscripts. You know it’s important when The New York Times also picks it up. The public press has also spoken. I’m going to highlight some of these, but I’ll also query with you guys of others you thought were important.
CANCER
onclive.com

Ripretinib Demonstrates Impressive Efficacy, Durability in Heavily Pretreated KIT-Mutated Melanoma

Filip Janku, MD, PhD, discusses the phase 1 study with ripretinib in patients with KIT-mutated or KIT-amplified melanoma. The efficacy seen with ripretinib (Qinlock) in patients with KIT-mutated melanoma was higher than has been previously reported, according to Filip Janku, MD, PhD. Furthermore, the switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) has elicited durable responses, even in patients who were heavily pretreated, making the drug a powerful tool for this patient population.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy