Dr. Boland on Determining When to Utilize Up-front Perioperative Chemotherapy in CRC

Gabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, FACP: In addition to the CDK [cyclin-dependent kinase]4/6 inhibitors, there is much interest in exploring and understanding mechanisms of resistance to these agents. There is a long list of proposed potential mechanisms of resistance, including loss of RB [retinoblastoma protein], B16 abnormalities, and the development and overexpression of some cyclins in cyclin-dependent kinases. In the interest of developing agents that overcome, or perhaps prevent resistance through CDK4/6 inhibitors there is an extensive body of research to inhibit other cyclin-dependent kinases, including CDK2, CDK7, CDK9, and CDK12. Recent reports have suggested that a CDK7 inhibitor in combination with fulvestrant [Faslodex] has significant activity in a CDK4/6-resistant population. This is a first and important step in the development of this new field, which should expand the utilization of treatments that focus on the cell cycle. This has an independent role in the development and growth of malignant diseases, not only breast cancer but also other types of cancers. It is worth mentioning at this time that while the CDK4/6 inhibitors were developed in hormone receptor-positive HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]-negative metastatic breast cancer, there is much reason to believe that they will have important roles to play in other types of breast cancers as well as other types of solid tumors and perhaps hematologic malignancies.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO