AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.6962; (P) 0.7031; (R1) 0.7068;. AUD/USD recovers mildly today but outlook remains unchanged. Intraday bias stays on the downside with focus on 0.6991 key structural support....

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3153; (P) 1.3207; (R1) 1.3248;. Focus stays on 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level in GBP/USD. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication, and target 161.8% projection of 1.4248 to 1.3570 from 1.3833 at 1.2736. On the upside, though, break of 1.3351 support turned resistance will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for 1.3512 resistance next.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD – Divergences Remain

The pound has continued to push lower in recent days but continues to lack momentum, which could point to further weakness in the sell-off. The most recent low came on reduced momentum again which suggests a corrective move may not be far away. It’s worth noting that divergences between price and oscillators aren’t reversal indicators on their own, rather a warning sign that a reversal may be coming as the move is losing pace.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Starts Recovery, Key Resistance Nearby

AUD/USD started an upside correction from 0.7000. It broke an important declining channel with resistance near 0.7100 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is attempting a recovery wave above 1.1280 and 1.1300. GBP/USD spiked below 1.3200 and it remains at risk of more downsides. AUD/USD Technical Analysis. The Aussie Dollar started...
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9228; (P) 0.9251; (R1) 0.9272; …. No change in USD/CHF’s outlook as range trading continues. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 0.9271 minor resistance will suggest that the pull back from 0.9372 is finished. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 0.9372. On the downside, below 0.9156 will target 0.9084 support. Firm break there should confirm that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed, and suggests that fall from 0.9471 is resuming. Deeper decline would be seen through 0.8925.
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: AUD/USD, NZD/USD

In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading inside the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 0/8, break it, and then grow to reach the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards -2/8.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 0.7150

The bulls are engaging in this area and will likely push for a test to the midpoint of the 0.71 area. If this is broken, then 0.7180 will be the next likely target. With that being said, the daily chart illustrates that there is a level of resistance here that could see the price rejected from.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD’s down trend continued last week despite some interim consolidation. Initial bias is now on the downside this week with focus on 0.6991 key structural support. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication. next target is 100% projection of 0.7890 to 0.7105 from 0.7555 at 0.6770. On the upside, break of 0.7172 resistance will indicate short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Weakness seen meeting support around 0.7050 – UOB

According to UOB Group’s FX Strategists, further retracements in AUD/USD are likely to meet a solid support around 0.7050 in the short term. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘downward momentum has improved a tad’ and we expected AUD to ‘to trade with a downward bias towards 0.7075’. Our expectations did not materialize as AUD edged to a low of 0.7084. The downward bias appears to be intact and a breach of 0.7075 would not be surprising. However, the major support at 0.7050 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 0.7115 followed by 0.7130.”
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears remain in control near YTD low, eyeing mid-0.7000s ahead of NFP

AUD/USD witnessed some selling for the fourth successive day and retested YTD low on Friday. Disappointing Chinese PMI, concerns about US-China tensions exerted pressure on the aussie. A positive risk tone could help limit losses amid a subdued USD demand and ahead of the NFP. The AUD/USD pair remained depressed...
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Hits New Low Level

The AUD/USD currency pair passed the support zone at 0.7092/0.7094. Namely, the support zone held for seventeen hours before it was passed. The event resulted in a decline, which by the start of Friday’s European trading had almost reached the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 0.7056. In addition, the 0.7050 mark might serve as support.
actionforex.com

USD Continued To Be Soft Ahead Of The US Employment Report Release

The USD continued to be weak yesterday, against a number of its counterparts ahead of the release of the US employment report for November. Overall, the expectations for the key metrics of the report are showing a tightening of the US employment market as the NFP figure is forecasted to rise, the unemployment rate to tick down and average earnings to accelerate their growth. Should the actual rates and figures meet their respective forecasts, we may see the USD getting some support as it would imply that the US employment market tightened, easing the Fed’s worries. Also, an acceleration of the average earnings growth rate could imply further inflationary pressures within the US economy and overall good readings could prompt the Fed to accelerate the pace of its monetary policy tightening by expediting the pace of the tapering of its QE program and hike rates in an earlier date. Yet we would also note the release today of the ISM non-manufacturing PMI figure for November as well as October’s US factory orders, while on a more fundamental level we note that the market’s worries about the Omicron variant of the pandemic tend to ease yet uncertainty is still present.
investing.com

AUD/USD Heads For Key Support Base, Bearish Tone Grows

AUDUSD has been declining for a month now and is tracing the lower Bollinger band, managing to log a near 13-month low of 0.7062 on its way towards the critical support base of 0.6963-0.7020. The sliding simple moving averages (SMAs) are sponsoring a slight negative tilt in the pair. The...
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Cracks Key Supports on Omicron Concerns

Bears from 0.7555 (Oct 28/29 double-top) faced headwinds from key Fibo support at 0.7053 (38.2% of Mar 2020/Feb 2021 0.5509/0.8007 rally) with third consecutive probe through initial support at 0.7106 (Aug 20 former low) looking for an eventual close below this level. Risk-sensitive Aussie dollar continues to suffer from growing...
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Reveals Support Below 0.7100

The AUD/USD eventually bounced off the resistance of the zone at 0.7170/0.7173 and declined. The decline initially found support in the 50-hour SMA and made another attempt to pass the resistance zone before retreating to the 0.7100 level. On Thursday, it was spotted that the 0.7092/0.7094 zone was providing support.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Further weakness appears limited by 0.7050 – UOB

Further retracements in AUD/USD still looks likely, although the 0.7050 region is expected to hold the downside for the time being, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that AUD ‘is likely to drift higher but is unlikely to break 0.7175’. AUD subsequently rose to 0.7171, plummeted to 0.7063 before snapping back up. The volatile price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook. For today, AUD could continue to trade in a choppy manner but is unlikely to move out yesterday’s broad range of 0.7063/0.7171.”
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Falls Towards 11-Month Low

The Australian dollar bounced back on upbeat GDP in Q3. The break below 0.7170 has negated October’s rally. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart confirms that sentiment has turned sour. The Aussie is heading to October 2020’s low and the psychological level of 0.7000. An oversold RSI has prompted sellers to start to cover in that congestion area.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains depressed near mid-1.2700s, moves little post-US ADP report

USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and dropped back closer to the weekly low. Rallying oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid a subdued USD demand. Rising Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and helped limit losses for the major. The USD/CAD pair...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidates intraday gains near mid-0.7100s ahead of US data

AUD/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday and recovered further from the YTD low. A generally positive risk tone benefitted the perceived riskier aussie amid a subdued USD demand. Rising Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the greenback and capped the upside for the pair. The AUD/USD...
