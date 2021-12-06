ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

As Health Law Talent Market Stays Hot, Law Firms 'Have to Differentiate'

By Jacob Polacheck
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw firms are looking to bolster their health law practices through laterals and first-year hires. Clients are looking for strategic planning guidance as the pandemic continues to keep health care top of mind. Baker Donelson has continued growing its health law group by adding Robert...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Law firm professionals driving radical change

These five law firm professionals are working alongside lawyers to change their organisations from the inside: David Curran is building a significant ESG advisory practice at Paul, Weiss; Gillian Scott is creating legal products at Osler; David Wang is automating legal processes and collaborating with other law firms and clients at Wilson Sonsini; Mollie Nichols has built a team at Hogan Lovells focused on data solutions.
LAW
Law.com

Why Too Many Partners Misread Their Value to Law Firms

Many partners still practice as if they are still associates trying to make partner. In the process, they misunderstand what their firms truly value about them. Editor’s note: This column is part of a series for The American Lawyer called The Fully Human Lawyer™. Written by leadership coach and former attorney Lauren Krasnow, the series explores challenges lawyers often encounter at work and shows how a leadership coach approaches and helps lawyers solve these challenges. All identities have been altered to maintain confidentiality.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Who's in Law Firms' Incident Response Exercises? Not Marketing, HR or CFOs

Lawyers may counsel their clients to conduct incident response table-top exercises to prepare for potential cyberattacks, but according to a recent International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) survey, firms aren’t practicing what they’re preaching. According to ILTA’s 2021 Technology Survey, 62% of its 454 law firm respondents said their...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
abovethelaw.com

I Owe My Soul To The Law Firm Store…

We’ve said it multiple times now: don’t offer any kind of seasonal “gift” until you’ve ponied up bonuses. Not only is it just tacky, it’s a slap in the face to associates who are keeping one eye glued to their inbox awaiting the inevitable bonus match. Whatever the “gift” may be, it’s not going to top the bonuses that associates rely upon to get out of law school debt.
ECONOMY
clclt.com

Tips to Know Before Starting a Law Firm

If you are thinking about starting your own law firm after you graduate law school, you might feel overwhelmed at everything you have to do. The good news is the process might be more manageable than you think. There are a few things to keep in mind before deciding to go this route.
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

Global trends in legal 2021: Growth opportunities are there, but law firms will have to work for them

In looking at the legal trends we’ve seen this year, we see that while law firms have a path to new growth opportunities in 2022, it won’t be an easy one. As the global pandemic slogs onward, with fresh worries over potential new virus variants and lockdowns, the world’s legal industry continues to battle back, trying to restore something close to normal — in both their working operations and in client services — for the coming year.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Law Firms Made Historic Gains in 2021. They'll Be Hard to Maintain in 2022.

Amid a “Great Resignation” and lingering uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, law firms had “one of the strongest years on record” in 2021, according to a new report. The Citi Hildebrandt 2022 Client Advisory, published Thursday, found an average revenue increase of 14.7% and demand increase of 6.6% across all segments of the Am Law 200 and beyond, and with relatively tame expenses concluded net income and profits per equity partner could also reach heights not seen since before the global financial crisis in the late 2000s.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Law#Law Firms#Health Care#Atlanta#Burr Forman
Law.com

The Talent War Is Forcing Firms to Reconsider Career Paths

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration now open.
ECONOMY
bloombergtax.com

Big Law’s Talent Shortage Raises Vexing Questions on ‘Quality’

Welcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. This week, we look at what demographic changes in law schools and Big Law firms say about a Big Law objection to hiring more lawyers. Sign up to receive this column in your inbox most Thursday mornings.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Virtual Law: NJ Firm Launches Metaverse Office for Client Services

Metaverses aren’t just for tech companies—law firms are now also plotting a digital home in the expansive virtual environment. On Wednesday, Cherry Hill, New Jersey-headquartered personal injury firm Grungo Colarulo announced it’s launching a metaverse office. Grungo Colarulo’s metaverse office is located in Decentraland, a 3D virtual reality platform, which...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ABA Journal

2 law firms announce merger that will bring them into the Am Law 100

Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin announced Wednesday that they will merge March 1, creating a law firm with more than 600 lawyers and policy professionals. The new firm will be known as ArentFox Schiff, according to a press release. The merger will put the firm on the Am Law 100 list of the nation’s highest-grossing law firms, according to Law.com, Bloomberg Law and Reuters.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Southlake Style

Guthrie Law Firm

When my parents asked for assistance with their finances, their estate documents were a legal and financial train wreck. The Guthrie Law Firm walked my parents through a new estate plan that provided for all their wishes while saving the estate beneficiaries from unnecessary taxes and legal headaches. — Glen...
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms See Promise in Psychedelic-Based Medicine as It Moves to the Market

Last Tuesday, a pharmaceutical company traded on the New York Stock Exchange announced a grant to Manhattan’s prestigious Lenox Hill Hospital to launch a new psychotherapy treatment clinic focused on serving marginalized and underserved communities. If that all sounds a little anodyne, the story gets a little more interesting when...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Law Firm Staff Poaching Is Becoming a Problem: The Morning Minute

PRO POACHING - If you run a law firm and have been under the impression that the legal industry talent war is just about attorneys, you might want to check on your other staff members before the resignation letters start rolling in. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, everyone from secretaries and litigation support professionals to financial analysts and strategic C-suite leaders are being courted by competitors. In fact, a recent survey of law firm business professionals pegged “staff poaching” as the second-highest threat to firm profitability, amid talent-related risks such as lawyer recruiting and associate salary increases. Staff-related concerns are partly due to dynamics during the COVID-19 pandemic that have given employees everywhere new leverage over employers. But, particularly in Big Law, it also relates to a wave of new roles focused on pricing and profitability, combined with the fact that firm leaders are often reluctant to bring in unproven talent. “[Firms] aren’t necessarily interested in holding open tryouts,” said Bill Josten, manager of enterprise content for Thomson Reuters, which published its 2021 Law Firm Business Leaders Report last week. “They want to acquire proven talent. If you watch those types of roles, and individuals in those roles, there’s a high degree of mobility—you see a lot of mobility in those types of roles that are in those expanding demand areas for law firms.”
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Litigation Finance Companies Eye Law Firm Ownership in Arizona

Two major litigation finance companies say Arizona’s loosening of legal industry regulations opens the door for them to co-own law firms. and Longford Capital Management LP executives said that with Arizona no longer requiring lawyers to own firms—and other states considering similar steps—law partners will increasingly consider the benefits of non-attorney ownership stakes.
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

Communications & Marketing Assistant - Leading Global Law Firm, London

Recently graduated and keen to start a career in marketing and communications? This is a great opportunity for a bright graduate with a passion for the written word and an interest in all aspects of communications and marketing to join the London office of a leading, global law firm. Working as part of a dynamic, collaborative and talented marketing team you will be supporting the UK business in executing communications and marketing activities.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

The Law Firm Of The Future – What A Law Firm Should Be: What Is A Law Firm?

Welcome to my new column for Above the Law. I have written two columns in the past for ATL. The first was entitled “Reinventing the Law Business,“ and the second was entitled “Power Niche Marketing.“. Now I think I have some thoughts that will be very useful to anyone running...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy