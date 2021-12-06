ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol riot 'Lectern Guy' faces 6 months in prison

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Johnson is facing up to six months in...

www.fox13news.com

TheDailyBeast

A Capitol Riot Suspect Is Running for Office in Texas

A man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has filed to run for state office in Texas. Mark Middleton, who was arrested in April and posted bail, allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers during the attempted insurrection alongside his wife Jalisa. He faces nine federal criminal charges in all. He is running against current Texas House member Rep. David Spiller, a Republican who represents District 68 in the northern part of the state. Middleton’s campaign website calls for the Texas legislature to explore the possibility of the state’s secession, amping up security along the U.S.-Mexico border, and banning critical race theory. According to Middleton’s charging documents, he wrote on Facebook after the riot, “We are on the front lines. We helped push down the barriers. Jalise and I got pepper sprayed, clubbed, and tear gassed.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sentencing#Protest Riot
WHAS 11

In confession to FBI, Capitol riot suspect says Trump called him to 'battle'

WASHINGTON — A California man already facing serious felony charges for allegedly using an electroshock device against a downed police officer on January 6 is now accused of conspiring with two friends to commit violence, according to a new indictment unsealed Monday by the Justice Department. Daniel Rodriguez, 38, of...
ADVOCACY
UPI News

'QAnon shaman' appealing Capitol riot conviction, sentence

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Self-described "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley, who was a fixture at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, filed an appeal of his conviction and sentence on Tuesday. The appeal came less than two weeks after Chansley, one of the most high-profile figures in the U.S. Capitol attack, was handed a 41-month sentence by a federal judge in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
BBC

Capitol riot: Michael Jackson imitator clashes with judge in court

A Michael Jackson impersonator who is accused of participating in the US Capitol riot has clashed with a judge after rejecting the court's authority. James Beeks was accused of "gobbledygook" by the judge after claiming he had "divine" authority. Also an actor, Mr Beeks was arrested after FBI agents went...
U.S. POLITICS
mmanews.com

Ex-MMA Fighter Filing Appeal After U.S. Capitol Riot Conviction

Former MMA fighter Scott Fairlamb has filed an appeal following his conviction of assaulting a police officer during the capitol siege in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. Scott Fairlamb, a New Jersey gym owner and former MMA fighter, accepted a plea deal and avoided trial. In August, Honorary Judge Lamberth implied that if Scott Fairlamb would have gone to trial, his sentence would have been far lengthier than the 41-months he received as part of his plea deal. Fairlamb was involved in the capitol riot on Jan. 6 and was the first violent rioter charged with crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Prosecutors: Couple had 14-year-old 'in tow' at Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that a North Carolina woman deserves a prison sentence for bringing her 14-year-old child into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Virginia Marie “Jenny” Spencer and her husband, Christopher, had the child “in tow” when they joined other rioters who overwhelmed a line of police officers, invaded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite and demanded entry to the House chamber, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo.
PROTESTS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Judas' charged in Capitol riot: GPS monitoring, no international travel

WASHINGTON - A federal judge ordered a cast member of "Jesus Christ Superstar" and alleged member of a right-wing extremist group to be placed on GPS monitoring as a condition of his release, along with no international travel, after he was arrested and charged last week with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Delaware County Daily Times

Berks man facing U.S. Capitol riot charges headed to trial

A Fleetwood man charged with assaulting three police officers and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol wants to have his fate decided by a jury. During a hearing Monday morning, an attorney for Alan Byerly told a federal judge that his...
FLEETWOOD, PA
The Citizens Voice

Howell pleads guilty to trespassing in Capitol riot

A Swoyersville woman accused of cheering on rioters and sending videos of destruction and chaos from inside the U.S. Capitol during the January breach pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of trespassing on restricted property in exchange for federal prosecutors dropping more serious felony charges against her. Annie C....
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
Vindy.com

Two local men face court in DC over riot at Capitol

As the calendar turns to 2022, people from the Mahoning and Shenango valleys face action in a District of Columbia federal court for alleged offenses that occurred as the nation was debating the legitimacy of the 2020 U.S. presidential election and its aftermath. Stephen M. Ayres, 39, of Carolewood Circle...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Tribune-Review

Beaver County man gets 1 month behind bars in Capitol riot case

A Beaver County man will spend a month behind bars for participating in the storming of the Capitol in January, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. Russell Peterson of Rochester — who bragged about his role in the insurrection on social media — also must pay a $500 fine, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered during a sentencing hearing in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
WSAV News 3

S.C. couple pleads guilty to participating in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A couple from Hanahan, South Carolina that participated in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol pled guilty on Thursday to one charge stemming from the incident. John and Stacie Getsinger were arrested in June after multiple tipsters reported their involvement to the FBI. According to social media […]
ADVOCACY
dakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sturgis man has been arrested on four charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. James Haffner, 53, is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees. Read the federal statement of offense here.
STURGIS, SD

