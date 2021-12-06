ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus pandemic: Unvaccinated Italians face new restrictions as holidays near

Cover picture for the articlePeople unvaccinated against COVID-19 in Italy can no longer go to the theater, cinemas,...

Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who are unvaccinated will not be allowed in nonessential shops, cultural and recreational venues, AP reports. State of play: Merkel, alongside incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the measures were necessary to avoid overflowing hospitals with coronavirus patients. The country is seeing an increase in daily infections.
Watch now: New coronavirus strain sparks South Africa travel restrictions

Scientists have so far only detected the B.1.1.529 variant in relatively small numbers, mainly in South Africa but also in Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel, but they are concerned by its high number of mutations which could make it vaccine-resistant and more transmissible. FRANCE 24's Nadine Theron tells us more.
Unvaccinated Italians can no longer get into these places

ROME, Italy — Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people as the holidays draw near. It is excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums into the New Year to control the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Starting Monday through Jan. 15,...
German restrictions grow for unvaccinated citizens

In a bid to halt the spread of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Germany, national and regional leaders have placed additional restrictions on people who are not vaccinated against COVID. The move was described by outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel as an act of "national solidarity," adding that vaccinations could...
Boris Johnson considering imposition of new coronavirus restrictions

Downing Street said no final decisions have been made on whether the PM will introduce new measures. A new set of coronavirus restrictions including orders to work from home and the introduction of vaccine passports is being considered to deal with rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.
Not a pandemic of the unvaccinated

COVID is not the flu, and it is not Ebola. These simple facts explain much of the confusion about our government’s response to the pandemic. The ‘superpower’ which this virus has is that it is often highly contagious in people who have no significant symptoms. Even in people who do...
South Korea reports its worst virus surge since pandemic

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the worst surge since the start of the pandemic overwhelmed hospitals and depleted health care workforce. Critics have blamed the spread on complacency by the government,...
Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
