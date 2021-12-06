New air traffic control tower completed at RSW

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A new air traffic control tower at RSW is finished. Towering at over 220 feet tall, it dwarfs the current tower, which was built back in 1982. On Monday, NBC2 got a rare glimpse inside.

“So we are basically right on track. We are back to 2019. And we expect to grow at our normal pace,” said Ben Siegel, the Executive Director for the Lee County Port Authority.

“Southwest Florida International Airport when you compare us to the top 50 airports in the country, we are number one in recovery since the pandemic started in 2020.”

On Monday, we took the elevator up to see the top floor of the county’s four year project for a full view of the county’s long term vision. Within a year, the empty space will be occupied by 6-8 air traffic controllers from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Despite the Federal Staff, the tower was built without Federal Funding, the only one of its kind in the US.

“No Lee County taxpayer dollars were used for this, and user fees, so it’s a great project, a lot of jobs there, and it’s already a great airport that we have here at RSW,” said Cecil Pendergrass from the Lee County Commission.

Now that it’s built, that means the Airports Attention will now focus on the building of a new runway, from which even more flights to Southwest Florida are expected.