Andrew D. Seidman, MD: There are one or two great remaining questions from our audience that I’ll ask before we wrap up. This is provocative. In what type of metastatic patient does the faculty still consider a cure—it’s interesting they use the word still—as a goal and adjust management accordingly with surgery and radiation of metastatic disease? Who is the patient where you’re going to treat with the intent to cure, and how are you going to do it? Aditya, who are you treating with stage IV HER2-positive breast cancer with curative intent?

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO