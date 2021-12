Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. In Southern Italy, celebrating Christmas Eve with a feast of seven fish dishes is a much-loved, age-old tradition. It's almost always a family affair, with generations of cooks in the kitchen and favorite foods that return year after year. But you don't have to be Italian to throw your own holiday seafood feast, and you don't have to stick with traditional recipes, either. Here, everything you need to know about the holiday, including its history and how to throw your very own party – choose from our menu of recipes.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO