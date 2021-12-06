ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HAIM is finally getting back on the road with their 'One More HAIM' tour

By Marni Zipper
 4 days ago

This Hanukkah, HAIM ’s final gift to their fans was the official announcement for their One More HAIM tour.

For of all Alternative's best new tracks stay up to date with Alt Now , an exclusive station now playing on the Audacy app.

The San Fernando Valley-based sisters will kick off their North American tour starting in the spring of 2022. On April 24th the One More HAIM show begins in Las Vegas and will appear in major cities such as Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington DC, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia and more.

While in Los Angeles HAIM will take over the Hollywood Bowl on May 1 and in New York the sisters will take the stage at Madison Square Garden on May 17.

As noted in the tour’s press release, Waxahatchee , Princess Nokia , Faye Webster , Sasami , and Buzzy Lee will be joining the GRAMMY-nominated band on various legs of the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, December 10th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com . American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10AM local time through Thursday, December 9 at 10PM local time.

Check out the full list of dates below.

04-24 Las Vegas, NV - Cosmopolitan Hotel ~
04-25 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre ~
04-27 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre =~
05-01 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl =~
05-04 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +
05-05 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +
05-06 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall +
05-08 Jacksonville, FL - Dally’s Place +
05-09 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +
05-11 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater +
05-13 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem+
05-17 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden $+
05-19 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center +
05-20 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater +
05-22 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park %
05-24 Toronto, Ontario - RBC Echo Beach %
05-25 Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre %
05-28 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann %
05-31 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion %
06-01 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park %
06-03 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %
06-04 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre %
06-06 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory %
06-10 Vancouver, British Columbia - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre %
06-11 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center %
06-13 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater %
06-14 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater %
06-28 Dublin, Ireland - Trinity College Dublin
06-30 Rotselaar, Belgium - Rock Werchter
07-03 Stockholm, Sweden - Lollapalooza Stockholm
07-13 Leeds, England - Millennium Square
07-14 Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro
07-16 Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse
07-17 Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse
07-19 Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
07-20 Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
07-21 London, England - The O2
07-23 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
07-27 San Diego, CA - Petco Park

~ with Buzzy Lee
+ with Faye Webster
% with Sasami
= with Waxahatchee
$ with Princess Nokia

Related
thewoodyshow.com

HAIM Channels Lizzie McGuire To Make An Exciting Announcement

On Monday (December 6), Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim shared the exciting news that they will be going on tour next year. The One More HAIM 2022 North American Tour will take place through spring and summer next year, hitting every major U.S. city along the way. The tour will support their latest album 'Women in Music Pt. III.'
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

HAIM announces One More HAIM 2022 North American tour

HAIM, the acclaimed Southern California-bred sister act, have announced their North American tour for spring and summer 2022 in support of their latest album Women In Music Pt. III. Promoted by Live Nation, the band will kick off the 27-date One More HAIM Tour on April 24th in Las Vegas, NV, and hit major cities across North America including Chicago, Houston, Miami, Washington DC, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia and more. The tour sees HAIM playing LA’s famed Hollywood Bowl on May 1st and NYC at Madison Square Garden on May 17th. Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami and Buzzy Lee and are set to join HAIM as support on select dates.
MUSIC
Fox5 KVVU

Haim kicking off tour with Las Vegas show on April 24

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Haim, the Southern California-based band of three sisters, have announced their North American tour "One More Haim" with a Las Vegas performance. The band will kick off the 27-date tour in Las Vegas on April 24 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. The tour is in support of their latest album "Women in Music Pt. III."
LAS VEGAS, NV
State
New York State
mxdwn.com

Haim Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

In support of their latest album Women In Music Pt. III, the rock trio Haim is embarking on a 27-date North American tour in spring and summer 2022. The tour kicks off on April 24 in Las Vegas and concludes on June 14 in Bend, Oregon. Throughout the tour they will visit several major cities including Phoenix, LA, Austin, Miami, New York, Chicago, Seattle and more. They will also be joined by other women in music, such as Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster and Buzzy Lee. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 AM local time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

Haim is coming to Portland’s Moda Center in June

The coolest sisters in Los Angeles are coming to Portland in June. That’s right: Olivia Rodrigo in April and then Haim on June 11. Is it too early to declare spring 2022 Portland’s rock and roll rebirth?. Haim is the three sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. They’ve been playing...
PORTLAND, OR
portcitydaily.com

Haim announces 2022 tour, stops at Live Oak Bank Pavilion next spring

WILMINGTON — American pop band Haim — consisting of three sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim from Southern California — announced a 27-date tour, which will stop over at downtown’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion on May 22. The band has released three albums, including 2013’s “Day Are Gone,” 2017’s “Something...
WILMINGTON, NC
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

