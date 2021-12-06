HAIM is finally getting back on the road with their 'One More HAIM' tour

This Hanukkah, HAIM ’s final gift to their fans was the official announcement for their One More HAIM tour.

The San Fernando Valley-based sisters will kick off their North American tour starting in the spring of 2022. On April 24th the One More HAIM show begins in Las Vegas and will appear in major cities such as Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington DC, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia and more.

While in Los Angeles HAIM will take over the Hollywood Bowl on May 1 and in New York the sisters will take the stage at Madison Square Garden on May 17.

As noted in the tour’s press release, Waxahatchee , Princess Nokia , Faye Webster , Sasami , and Buzzy Lee will be joining the GRAMMY-nominated band on various legs of the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, December 10th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com . American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10AM local time through Thursday, December 9 at 10PM local time.

Check out the full list of dates below.

04-24 Las Vegas, NV - Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

04-25 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre ~

04-27 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre =~

05-01 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl =~

05-04 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

05-05 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

05-06 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall +

05-08 Jacksonville, FL - Dally’s Place +

05-09 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

05-11 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

05-13 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem+

05-17 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden $+

05-19 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center +

05-20 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater +

05-22 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park %

05-24 Toronto, Ontario - RBC Echo Beach %

05-25 Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre %

05-28 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann %

05-31 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion %

06-01 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park %

06-03 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %

06-04 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre %

06-06 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory %

06-10 Vancouver, British Columbia - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre %

06-11 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center %

06-13 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater %

06-14 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

06-28 Dublin, Ireland - Trinity College Dublin

06-30 Rotselaar, Belgium - Rock Werchter

07-03 Stockholm, Sweden - Lollapalooza Stockholm

07-13 Leeds, England - Millennium Square

07-14 Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

07-16 Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

07-17 Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

07-19 Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

07-20 Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

07-21 London, England - The O2

07-23 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

07-27 San Diego, CA - Petco Park

~ with Buzzy Lee

+ with Faye Webster

% with Sasami

= with Waxahatchee

$ with Princess Nokia

