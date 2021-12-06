ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.J. Watt Ties James Harrison for Most Sacks in a Season in Steelers History

By Cale Berger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was a man amongst boys in the team’s comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and is now on the cusp on making franchise history. Watt is now tied...

NFL

