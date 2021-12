Electric vehicles (EVs) have a set of vehicle performance requirements, including typical vehicle related performance goals such as top speed and acceleration. EVs also have specific requirements such as range and battery charge time. These requirements are the key criteria that ultimately determine battery pack size. These parameters are fundamental in shaping the initial estimate for volume and weight of the battery pack. They are used by the battery team to determine pack performance, packaging and cost trade-offs. The team considers technical information on everything from battery chemistry to total number of cells. Cooling system configuration must also be considered such as type (water or air) or placement of coolant flow. All of these factors can impact overall battery pack volume, height and width, and can cause issues in packaging the battery pack in the vehicle.

