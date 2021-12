Well the hits start coming and they don’t stop coming. The New Orleans Saints could be without their best wide receiver if his appeal for a three-game suspension from the NFL is unsuccessful. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Deonte Harris is in the process of appealing a suspension that would sideline him for three games, following the closure of his offseason DUI charge which resulted in a year of probation.

