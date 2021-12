‘Yellowstone‘ has been building towards a major conflict between Jamie and the rest of the Dutton family members. In the third season finale, the family members except for Jamie are all under attack from a group of masked assailants. Although all of them survive, the family is now on the hunt for the attacks’ mastermind. The incident has caused some tension between the Dutton family, with some suspecting Jamie of being the culprit. Is Jamie really behind the attacks? And if so, will Rip make him pay for his deeds? Here’s everything you need to know in that regard!

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO