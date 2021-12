The Pittsburgh Steelers are limping their way into Week 13 action against the Baltimore Ravens. While we could pick just about any “don’t outplay yourself” cliche for the key of the week, the Steelers seriously need to contain Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson. If the Pittsburgh Steelers cannot hold the former NFL MVP they will be in serious danger all game long and could be facing another blowout. On the bright side, the Steelers do have history on their side as they are one of the few teams to have contained Jackson on multiple occasions and have never let him run away with a game to date.

