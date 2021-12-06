ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deonte Harris

ccenterdispatch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints receiver Deonte Harris will...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

NBC Sports

Deonte Harris appeals three-game suspension from DUI arrest

The Saints eventually may not have receiver Deonte Harris for multiple games. According to NFL Media, Harris has appealed a three-game suspension arising from a DUI arrest from July in Baltimore. He recently resolved the case by accepting one year of probation while also maintaining his position that he is not guilty.
NFL
buffalonynews.net

Victory in Nashville | Harris' Hits

I've tried to figure out how to start my Harris Hits for the 22-13 win over the Titans, but nothing seems right. Well, nothing other than YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH, BOY!! The weather became a huge factor. It was the most intense rain game of my sideline reporting career, even more so than in Buffalo earlier in the season. Yet, the Texans didn't blink. Not once. The defense was magnificent. The offense came up with big plays at key times. The special teams were outstanding all game long. Let's dive into my Harris Hits from this win over the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints wideout Deonte Harris’ DUI suspension gets new update

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Buffalo Bills in disappointing fashion on Thanksgiving night. Not only did the Saints lose their fourth straight contest but one of their key players, Deonte Harris, received an update from the NFL before the game on his looming DUI suspension. So, Deonte Harris...
NFL
#Saints#Alcohol#American Football
NESN

This Tedy Bruschi Tweet Probably Won’t Sit Well With Sean McDermott

Many would argue Monday night’s Patriots-Bills matchup boiled down to one factor: Coaching. It was another masterclass for Bill Belichick, who put together an unconventional game plan to cope with the extremely unfavorable weather conditions in Buffalo. Sean McDermott’s Bills, meanwhile, failed to make the proper adjustments over the course of the Week 13 contest and ultimately suffered a 14-10 loss on their home turf.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Panthers Place CB Donte Jackson On IR, Activate G Deonte Brown

The Carolina Panthers announced they have placed CB Donte Jackson on injured reserve with a groin injury. They filled the roster spot by activating sixth-round G Deonte Brown from injured reserve. Jackson, 26, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Panthers out of LSU in 2018. He’s...
NFL
FanSided

Saints offense can’t afford to lose Deonte Harris

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris has been slapped with a three-game suspension as a consequence of his DUI arrest over the summer. Kind of goes without saying, but NOLA needs Harris more than ever this season. After getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, the New...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, or Marquez Callaway: Are any of them playable?

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver group has been uninspiring for fantasy football purposes this year, with most of the team’s offensive production coming from their running backs. Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, and Deonte Harris lead the group, but should any of them start in your fantasy lineup on Thursday?
NFL
NESN

Former NFL Player Calls Out Sean McDermott For This ‘Foolishness’

Sean McDermott was not interested in tipping his cap to Bill Belichick on Monday night. McDermott was outcoached by Belichick in the Patriots’ 14-10 win over the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Point-blank, period. But Buffalo’s head coach after the game urged football fans and media members alike not to give Belichick too much credit for his latest gem.
NFL
thespun.com

Baker Mayfield Sends Clear Message Before Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday in a game that could determine the Browns’ AFC North title fate. And Browns QB Baker Mayfield understands the stakes. Speaking to the media today, Mayfield said that the Browns realize that they’re in “crunch time” and need to focus....
NFL
The Spun

Report: Frustration Mounting With Notable 1st Round Pick

Not every first-round NFL draft pick lives up to their potential, or the high investment a team makes in them. But for one former first rounder, his struggles are reportedly starting to frustrate his team. According to CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not pleased with...
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

Sean Payton

METAIRIE, La. - After five straight losses, the New Orleans Saints are on the outside looking in for the playoff picture — but FiveThirtyEight hasn't dashed all hopes of the Saints somehow making the postseason.
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

Packers quarterback Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID 19 list

The Green Bay Packers placed reserve quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

Cam Jordan

METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Monday's transactions list.
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

The Cheer Krewe

METAIRIE, La. - The Saintsations ain't dere no more. The new name for the Saints' entertainment team, including the dancers formerly known as the Saintsations, is the Saints Cheer Krewe, the team announced Monday.
FOOTBALL
donaldsonvillechief.com

Donaldsonville football stadium vandalized

Donaldsonville's football stadium was vandalized and construction equipment was damaged Nov. 20. Suspected juveniles entered the area surrounding the football field and started some of the construction equipment and moved items around the new artificial turf field at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium, according to resident Robyn Penn Delaney. She said...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

