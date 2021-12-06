Deonte Harris

I've tried to figure out how to start my Harris Hits for the 22-13 win over the Titans, but nothing seems right. Well, nothing other than YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH, BOY!! The weather became a huge factor. It was the most intense rain game of my sideline reporting career, even more so than in Buffalo earlier in the season. Yet, the Texans didn't blink. Not once. The defense was magnificent. The offense came up with big plays at key times. The special teams were outstanding all game long. Let's dive into my Harris Hits from this win over the Tennessee Titans.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO