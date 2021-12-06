ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday PM Forecast: double temperature turnaround on the way

By Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front is settling south across the central Gulf Coast. While there will be a twenty-four-hour period of cool and damp weather, above average warmth will quickly return for the rest of the workweek. Next 24 Hours: Showers and thunderstorms will taper from north to south through the...

