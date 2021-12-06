ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers remain cautiously optimistic about returning trio of injured All-Pros

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers remain cautiously optimistic about the potential return of three different All-Pro players over the final stretch of the regular season....

Packers All Over The All In Rams

There’s more than two ways to build a football team but a couple on display Sunday evening at Lambeau Field proved the Fantasy Football approach doesn’t guarantee anything. The Green Bay Packers, perceived by many as adopting a boring draft and develop philosophy, conservatively signing mid-level or even practice squad free agents, have been a consistent winner for years. The Rams, based in glitzy Los Angeles, have taken the splashy approach. They’ve mortgaged future drafts by acquiring star talent like Jalen Ramsey, then Matthew Stafford and most recently, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. believing that will propel them to Super Bowl LVI at their very own SoFi Stadium in February. A funny thing happened on the way to the playoffs as the Packers, forced to play role players all over the field as home underdogs, got the better of the “all-in” Rams 36-28 to finally reach their bye week with an impressive 9-3 record.
Packers hopeful about injured players entering stretch run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility that three of his injured Pro Bowl players from last season could return to practice this week. The Packers have been playing without 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) as well as cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back). Alexander and Smith were second-team selections in the 2020 All-Pro balloting. LaFleur said Monday they “potentially” could practice this week as the NFC North-leading Packers return from their off week and prepare for a Sunday night home game with the Chicago Bears.
Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
Green Bay Packers
Football
Sports
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will continue to play through his toe injury, avoiding surgery on the fracture for now. On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared an update on his superstar quarterback. To LaFleur’s knowledge, Rodgers will not be getting surgery. “Not to my knowledge,” LaFleur...
Packers Make Important Decision On Star CB Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers‘ already stout defense could be getting even stronger. Cornerback Jaire Alexander has returned to practice. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced moments ago that Alexander will participate in individual drills today. It’s the first time he’ll work since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
Bears Announce Starting QB For Game vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears have received some exciting news ahead of this weekend’s rivalry matchup against the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that Justin Fields has been medically cleared and will start in Sunday night’s Week 14 contest, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Ranking the Difficulty of the Packers Remaining Games

The Green Bay Packers have five games left on their regular-season schedule after the bye week. With the Pack still in contention for the top overall seed in the NFC with a 9-3 record, every contest will be important. Still, not all games are equally challenging. Here is a look...
