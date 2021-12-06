Packers remain cautiously optimistic about returning trio of injured All-Pros

There’s more than two ways to build a football team but a couple on display Sunday evening at Lambeau Field proved the Fantasy Football approach doesn’t guarantee anything. The Green Bay Packers, perceived by many as adopting a boring draft and develop philosophy, conservatively signing mid-level or even practice squad free agents, have been a consistent winner for years. The Rams, based in glitzy Los Angeles, have taken the splashy approach. They’ve mortgaged future drafts by acquiring star talent like Jalen Ramsey, then Matthew Stafford and most recently, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. believing that will propel them to Super Bowl LVI at their very own SoFi Stadium in February. A funny thing happened on the way to the playoffs as the Packers, forced to play role players all over the field as home underdogs, got the better of the “all-in” Rams 36-28 to finally reach their bye week with an impressive 9-3 record.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO