After a win over No. 14 Texas A&M and a secured spot in a bowl game for the season, two LSU Tigers were awarded with SEC Player of the Week honors. Senior linebacker Damone Clark was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week leading the defensive effort with 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. His valiant performance held the Aggies to a season low in rushing yards to just 54 and total offensive yards to 296.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO