(Anita) CAM returns the bulk of their lineup from a girls basketball team that won 17 games last year. The Cougars are looking to carry over some momentum from a good fall according to coach Joe Wollum. “Keep living out that energy from the fall. A state championship football team, a conference championship volleyball team, success breeds success. We want to be able to continue to build on that success and we’ve talked about it with our girls. Last year we were one of the top sixteen teams teams making it to the regional final and we want to improve on that.”

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO