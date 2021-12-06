ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WSOC Charlotte

Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan pick up grocery tab for more than 100 shoppers

NEW ORLEANS — With the Bills coming to town for Thanksgiving, it was fitting for a pair of New Orleans Saints stars to pick up the tab. More than 100 shoppers at a New Orleans supermarket had plenty to be thankful for Wednesday, as Saints running back Alvin Kamara and defensive end Cam Jordan joined New Orleans restaurateur Larry Morrow, car dealership owner Matt Bowers and social media personality Supa Cent to pay the bills for shoppers at a Save A Lot, ESPN reported. The final total was approximately $21,000.
NFL
WDSU

WATCH NOW: Saints DE Cam Jordan discusses correcting the mistakes before facing the Bills

NEW ORLEANS — What are some of the challenges Josh Allen presents, given his size?. “Exactly what you just said, he’s a bigger, physical, running quarterback that’s able to escape out of the pocket and extend plays. He has a cannon for an arm. I think he has great vision and clearly it’s something we have to be aware of going into the game.”
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton growing more comfortable in offense

CHARLOTTE — ﻿Cam Newton﻿ proved a week ago that he's a quick study. Now, they're hoping that as the new quarterback continues to build familiarity with the Panthers' offense, that they can develop on some of the work he's put in and the talent he obviously still has for moving the ball.
NFL
#American Football#Saints De Cameron Jordan
ccenterdispatch.com

Packers quarterback Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID 19 list

The Green Bay Packers placed reserve quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This is the perfect coach to replace Matt Nagy in 2022

The Chicago Bears are reportedly going to fire Matt Nagy after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They probably won’t hire the full-time coach after that but the fact that Nagy will be gone makes them a much better team. Things have not worked out well lately and it is time to move on.
NFL
Western Iowa Today

Many key cogs return for CAM girls basketball

(Anita) CAM returns the bulk of their lineup from a girls basketball team that won 17 games last year. The Cougars are looking to carry over some momentum from a good fall according to coach Joe Wollum. “Keep living out that energy from the fall. A state championship football team, a conference championship volleyball team, success breeds success. We want to be able to continue to build on that success and we’ve talked about it with our girls. Last year we were one of the top sixteen teams teams making it to the regional final and we want to improve on that.”
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
WDSU

New Orleans Saints' Cam Jordan on COVID-19 list

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Insider Field Yates. This means he may be unable to play this Sunday's game against the New York Jets unless he can produce negative tests before Sunday. Jordan, who sources...
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

Saints are not entirely out of the playoff picture despite being 5-7

METAIRIE, La. - After five straight losses, the New Orleans Saints are on the outside looking in for the playoff picture — but FiveThirtyEight hasn't dashed all hopes of the Saints somehow making the postseason. As of Monday morning, the Saints (5-7) have a 14% shot at making the playoffs,...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Schefter on Deshaun Watson: “I Do Think Lurie Would Bring Him In”

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter joined the John Kincade show for his weekly hit (Wednesdays at 8:10am) and discussed many things, including what exactly Gardner Minshew is. Gardner Minshew led the Eagles to a 33-18 win against the Eagles and was close to perfect in the game. But is Minshew the answer for the Eagles? Probably not.
NFL
WLOX

Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least one key starter will be sidelined for the New Orleans Saints’ week 14 match against the New York Jets. Defensive End Cam Jordan has been placed on the COVID-19 list. He is fully vaccinated. He will need two negative tests before being eligible to play Sunday.
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

How former Wyoming Cowboys fared during Week 13 in the NFL

LARAMIE — Josh Allen’s training in the cold Wyoming wind wasn’t enough to beat Bill Belichick. The former Cowboy star and current Buffalo quarterback finished 15-for-30 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown during the Bills’ 14-10 home loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

The Cheer Krewe

METAIRIE, La. - The Saintsations ain't dere no more. The new name for the Saints' entertainment team, including the dancers formerly known as the Saintsations, is the Saints Cheer Krewe, the team announced Monday.
FOOTBALL
ccenterdispatch.com

Deonte Harris

METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints receiver Deonte Harris will be suspended for three games following his July incident of driving under the influence of alcohol, the NFL announced Monday.
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

Saints DE Cameron Jordan placed on reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive

METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Monday's transactions list. Jordan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for coronavirus, a source told the Times-Picayune on Monday afternoon. The NFL is not mandated to reveal why players are placed on the list.
NFL

