NEW ORLEANS — With the Bills coming to town for Thanksgiving, it was fitting for a pair of New Orleans Saints stars to pick up the tab. More than 100 shoppers at a New Orleans supermarket had plenty to be thankful for Wednesday, as Saints running back Alvin Kamara and defensive end Cam Jordan joined New Orleans restaurateur Larry Morrow, car dealership owner Matt Bowers and social media personality Supa Cent to pay the bills for shoppers at a Save A Lot, ESPN reported. The final total was approximately $21,000.
Comments / 0